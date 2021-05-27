JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced the 'The Future of Talent Acquisition Advisory Board' for 2021. The board will advise on primary research and best practices to help senior HR executives stay current and informed on the latest practices, applications, and trends regarding recruitment and hiring processes pertaining to human capital management.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within the talent acquisition space to positively and effectively guide primary research. The upcoming research study will provide a detailed snapshot of where organizations are with their sourcing and recruitment processes today and how they can prepare to thrive over the next few years.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The Future of Talent Acquisition 2021, taking place August 25-26, 2021. The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in making both the research and the virtual event best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance.
Free for interested HR professionals, this two-day virtual event will include webcast sessions with experts who will delve into the latest trends and topics in different areas of talent acquisition and the entire sourcing and hiring lifecycle. The state of the industry research and virtual event will aim to answer questions such as:
- How successful are organizations at acquiring great talent today?
- How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected talent acquisition?
- What are the key talent acquisition components and most common processes?
- What is currently driving and hindering recruitment?
- What factors are keeping organizations from developing top-notch strategic recruitment systems and attaining top talent acquisition goals?
- What recruitment technology applications are most common, which are up-and-coming, and how satisfied are today's practitioners with the current state of their technologies?
- Which talent acquisition initiatives will become most important in the near future and what will become "next practices?"
The newly appointed 'The Future of Talent Acquisition Advisory Board' for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners
- Sunil Bagai, CEO, Crowdstaffing
- Hans Bayaborda, President & CEO, Asia Select
- Karen Eisengruber, Vice President, Customer Strategy, Fairygodboss
- Raleen Gagnon, Vice President, Global Market Intelligence, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions
- Anoop Gupta, CEO, SeekOut
- Jennifer Holmes, Senior Manager, Demand Generation, Globalization Partners
- Mikey McPhail, Head of Market Intelligence, Americas, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions
- David Pumpelly, VP of Enterprise Talent Solutions, Avature
- Caroline Sabetti, SVP Marketing & Communications, TrueBlue
- Bianca Sitzer, Talent Acquisition Partnerships, Deel
- Tracey Wik, VP, Business Strategy, Harrison Assessments
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including last year's, The Future of Talent Acquisition 2020: Adapt to today's labor uncertainties through best practices, technologies, and agility. All free research reports and infographics can be downloaded at: hr.com/researchinstitute
