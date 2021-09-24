BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BLR's HR Daily Advisor is reuniting HR professionals from across the country for the HR Connect conference. This 3-day event will take place October 18–20, 2021, in Kissimmee, Florida, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. It will provide attendees with the chance to reconvene in person and come away with valuable industry insights on the latest employment law updates, recruiting trends, and talent and culture strategies.
For HR professionals who prefer to attend a virtual event, the HR Daily Advisor is also proud to announce a new digital component to the live HR Connect conference. The HR Connect Virtual Conference will take place Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. EST each day.
As an added bonus, all live attendees of HR Connect will also receive complimentary access to HR Connect Virtual. Participants will be able to attend these 10 additional sessions from the comfort of their home to obtain even more knowledge on hot topics in the employment law landscape, uncover new strategies to fill the talent void, and learn valuable insights to engage and retain top performers, all while earning extra recertification credits.
"These must-attend events will prepare HR professionals to tackle new obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, including hiring challenges; the push for remote and hybrid work schedules; and retaining, engaging, and upskilling current employees," explains Melissa Morse, the HR Daily Advisor's events director. "Attendees can also look forward to reconnecting with their peers in a live, educational setting–something we've all been long-awaiting–while honing their skills and earning recertification credits at the same time. We also understand that not everyone may be comfortable traveling right now, which is why we're excited to be offering HR professionals the chance to attend and learn from the comfort of their home or office."
HR Connect kicks off with a full day of preconference workshops on October 18. The main conference starts on October 19, and Dr. Michelle Rozen will energize attendees with her opening keynote on leading through change with confidence. In addition to the keynote and educational sessions, the HR Connect agenda includes daily networking sessions, allowing ample opportunity for attendees to engage with new colleagues and discover helpful solutions from industry-leading HR solutions provider Hiretual.
Main conference registration costs $1,099, and attendees can also choose to attend preconference workshops on October 18 to gain additional insights on topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion; post-pandemic mental health; financial wellness planning; and more for $299 each. Group discounts are available for teams of 3 or more.
Register for the HR Connect live conference by visiting https://store.blr.com/hr-connect; opt to sign up for the HR Connect Virtual conference at https://store.blr.com/hr-connect-virtual; or contact our sales team by calling 800-274-6774, ext. 8069.
