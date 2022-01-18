EVERGREEN, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners today announced the launch of its Future Fund I. The $20 million Seed and Series A fund is solely focused on supporting founders commercializing technology for the workforce of the future, including the most modern approaches to hiring, developing, retaining and managing talent and people processes. The firm was founded by human resources technology veterans Ira Grossman (former COO, PeopleAnswers) and Greg Moran (Founder, Board Member and former CEO, Outmatch/Harver).
"Evergreen is fundamentally a different partner for founders," said Ira Grossman, Managing Partner. "We don't just deliver capital. We deliver strategic and industry expertise more commonly associated with much later stage investors, giving our founding teams the highest possible chance at building a great company for the long term."
The global workforce is among the most systemically disrupted areas of society today. According to the World Economic Forum 85 million jobs will be displaced from humans to machines by 2025. This will result in 50% of all employees needing reskilling in the same timeframe. Further, the migration from traditional jobs continues unabated with 36% of US workers now participating in the gig economy. These shifts create a USD $1 trillion opportunity for new technologies to influence the future of work and create significant business value.
According to Greg Moran, "Our thesis is simple, work is changing for all of us regardless of position. We believe there are 4 pillars driving the future of work: (1.) The remote/virtual first workforce, (2.) Increasing "gig economy culture" and workforce management, (3.) Global competition for all jobs, and (4.) Increasing automation of routine tasks and jobs." Evergreen Mountain Equity Partners and its' Founder's Fund I will invest in the world's best founders at the forefront of these ground shaking trends."
More information can be found at EMEP.IO.
