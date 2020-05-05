BOSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, has partnered with edtech firm MindEdge Learning to provide an extensive offering of online courses that support professional development in various aspects of strategic business management.
"HRCI is excited to collaborate with MindEdge to develop world class products and a powerful new way for HR professionals to upskill their HR knowledge. Our new offerings provide today's professionals with affordable, timely and engaging on-demand learning options," said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, HRCI Chief Executive Officer.
The comprehensive online learning catalog, powered by MindEdge, also includes self-paced test prep courses for HRCI®certifications, including the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™) and Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®).
In Spring 2020, an online course will be introduced for the Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®). All courses offer review materials, video commentary and sample test questions designed to support candidate success with certification exams.
As part of the collaboration with MindEdge, HRCI® is launching a series of online courses covering ethics issues in the HR profession, as well as ten courses addressing timely HR topics, including promoting employee well-being, pay equity, creating diversity and inclusion, recruiting multi-generational employees, marijuana and the workplace, and classifying employees and independent contractors. The topical courses will include video commentary from HR practitioners and legal experts.
"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the HRCI," said Jefferson Flanders, CEO of MindEdge. "HRCI is known for its commitment to quality human resources education and we're excited about broadly extending that effort through additional online courses."
The online program can be accessed through the HRCI® website and MindEdge's Expanded Content Network (ECN), which includes professional development and continuing education partners. For more information, please visit www.hrci.org.
About HRCI®
HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of business people in the people business. HRCI is dedicated to helping professionals improve their knowledge, skills and competencies through world-class learning and eight global certifications designed to drive business results.
About MindEdge Learning
MindEdge, an online learning company based in Waltham, provides leadership, management, communication and educational solutions for organizations to help them meet their objectives. Founded in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, MindEdge specializes in higher education and professional development content and technology solutions and continues to innovate in the rapidly changing landscape of online education. The company's webtexts feature narrative, interactive learning case studies and simulations, as well as adaptive learning technology to maximize learner mastery of the content.
