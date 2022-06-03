The latest update to the leading Microsoft cloud platform for professional services firms provides enhanced features and capabilities driven by strong client collaboration
ATLANTA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, a leading business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, announced the availability of the 2022 Spring release of their projects360 industry solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The latest quarterly update features significant feature enhancements based on user feedback.
Chosen by leading professional services firms around the globe, projects360 provides enhanced functionality throughout Dynamics 365 to help professional services organizations gain a 360-degree view of their finances, projects, clients, and people in a single, integrated cloud platform.
The 2022 Spring release introduces a series of new features that include:
- Extended mobile time management capabilities, including project searching, copy functions, and overtime handling
- Enhanced time and expense workflow approval capabilities to expedite the review and approval of timesheets and expense reports
- AR collections enhancements that improve communication between Project Managers and Project Accountants
- Simplified fee management processes around revenue recognition and adjustments
- Additional billing features to further streamline the invoice review and backup file generation process
"We continue to invest heavily in our projects360 solution," explained Paramesh Rajan, Vice President, Technology with projects360. "With over 60% of our new features coming directly from client feedback and suggestions, we have selected the top features that professional services firms need to help drive their business forward. Several of the features center around the mobile app extending the capabilities of a mobile workforce. As we continue to expand our user base, this feedback loop is directly impacting our product direction and helping to maximize the value our clients receive with Dynamics 365 and projects360."
The projects360 2022 Spring release is now available exclusively through HSO.
For more information about projects360 or to request a personalized demo, please visit http://www.hsoproserv.com.
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach that leverages the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way people work and how organizations operate, driving improvements in their business performance.
HSO takes an industry-first approach to helping companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights, and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation.
HSO's Professional Services industry team specializes in delivering solutions to professional services and other project-driven organizations to help them find and win more work, more effectively deliver, and account for their work, and optimize their HR and talent management practices. Learn more about HSO's offerings for the professional services industry at http://www.hsoproserv.com.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. It is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.hso.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Sherry, HSO, 1 8474666509, asherry@hso.com
SOURCE HSO