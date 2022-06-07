Arming life science manufacturers with the technology needed for success across their value chain.
WHEATON, Ill. and NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merit Solutions and HSO announced a partnership today to help life science organizations automate and scale their operations, meet regulatory compliance, and improve decision-making across the business. As a key component of the partnership, HSO will license and deliver Merit for Life Science, an industry-first solution that enhances the key capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to ensure on-going FDA compliance, scalability and growth.
"The requirements of life science organizations are considerably more stringent than those in other industries. With an ever-increasing demand to get life-saving drugs, therapies and devices to market more quickly, they need a solution and a partner who can deliver the right value at the right time," says HSO EVP and Industry Executive, Jim Bretschneider, "As a result of this partnership, we can now deliver a complete solution stack to improve results across the value chain."
With Merit for Life Science and Microsoft, HSO now offers an industry-focused technology platform with the applications needed to meet the unique needs of biotechnology and medical device companies. Life science organizations across the United States can now benefit from secure, cloud-based solutions that improve procurement, production, inventory/warehousing and quality control, enabling them to deliver more innovative, effective and safer products to market.
"We're excited to partner with HSO US. They have an impeccable history of satisfying customers and building a strong, customer-focused, team." Said Bill Burke, CEO Merit Solutions "With their deep industry-specific focus and strong partnership with Microsoft, they have the capabilities and team to help ensure long-term life science customer success."
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.
A Gold Certified Microsoft Partner and a leading software provider in the Life Science industry. Merit for Life Science advances Microsoft D365 cloud first ERP to help biotech, pharma, and medical device organizations (product owners, CMOs, and CDMOs) better manage procurement, production, inventory and warehousing, and quality controls while streamlining the complex processes that come with a highly regulated manufacturing environment. It also provides Azure based GxP Docs to help streamline, automate, and securely manage and control critical documents as part of the digital life science solution. For additional information http://www.meritsolutions.com
