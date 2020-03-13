BEIJING, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenues reached RMB2,111.4 million (US$303.3 million), representing an increase of 72.4% from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Gross margin was 23.8%, compared with 25.2% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB207.2 million (US$29.8 million), compared with RMB126.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.36 (US$0.48) and RMB3.21 (US$0.46), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation[1] was RMB213.8 million (US$30.7 million).
  • Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation[2] was RMB3.46 (US$0.50) and RMB3.31 (US$0.48), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
  • Total units shipped reached 14.7 million, compared with 9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenues reached RMB5,812.3 million (US$834.9 million), representing an increase of 59.4% from the full year 2018.
  • Gross margin was 25.3%, compared with 25.8% for the full year 2018.
  • Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB575.2 million (US$82.6 million), compared with RMB340.0 million for the full year 2018.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB9.40 (US$1.35) and RMB8.95 (US$1.29), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB630.3 million (US$90.5 million), up 32.8% from the full year 2018.
  • Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB10.30 (US$1.48) and RMB9.81 (US$1.41), respectively, compared with RMB8.39 and RMB7.59, respectively, for the full year 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.
  • Total units shipped reached 42.3 million, compared with 27.5 million in the full year 2018.

 

[1] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation.

"2019 was an outstanding year for Huami marked by accelerated growth, strengthening brand recognition, and robust financial and operational results, as we solidified our leadership position in the global smart wearables industry," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO. "In the fourth quarter, we achieved healthy revenue and net income growth, driven by successful new product launches, effective sales and marketing outreach, and our successful efforts to expand internationally through a multi-channel strategy comprised of direct sales and third-party sales channels. In addition, we collaborated closely with Timex on product development, and the product has been launched into the market, while our partnership with Xiaomi continued, leading to the Mi-Band 5's expected release in 2020.

"Most significantly, we started the initial phases of several exciting new business initiatives, including ear buds and interactive treadmills, marking a new chapter for our Company. By creating new product categories, we are further expanding our products and services offerings beyond current smart wearables, which will ultimately dovetail with our vision of a future centering around health and fitness services. Healthcare has always been a focus for the Company since Huami was founded in 2013. With our established corporate mission of 'Connect Health with Technology,' we will continue focusing on healthcare related functionalities through the development of our smart devices, proprietary AI-chip and healthcare services. Despite the COVID-19 virus outbreak that posted world-wide challenges and affected parts of our supply chain, we and our supply chain partners have gradually resumed normal operations since mid-February. We are confident that our growth initiatives coupled with our strong sales and marketing capabilities, will help us achieve another successful year in 2020."

David Cui, Chief Financial Officer, added, "In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company continued its trend of strong growth momentum, driven by robust unit sales of both self-branded products and Mi-Band 4, most notably during the Double 11 shopping festival this year. We shipped 14.7 million units in the fourth quarter, representing a 59.8% growth from the same quarter last year. Our revenues and net income, attributed to Huami Corporation, increased by 72.4% and 64.5% year-over-year respectively, demonstrating growing brand awareness and adoption of our products by users.

"During the fourth quarter, we continued investing in R&D for innovative products and strengthened our sales and marketing strategy to promote our Amazfit brand. While we do anticipate some impact on first quarter results from the recent nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, we are confident we can sustain growth and profitability in 2020 and beyond through new product initiatives, collaborative opportunities, global expansion, and balanced operational expense control."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 72.4% to RMB2,111.4 million (US$303.3 million) from RMB1,224.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by continued sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.

Cost of revenues increased by 75.7% to RMB1,608.3 million (US$231.0 million) from RMB915.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was in line with the sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.

Gross profit increased by 62.8% to RMB503.1 million (US$72.3 million) from RMB309.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin of 23.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 25.2% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB285.5 million (US$41.0 million) from RMB177.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 64.8% to RMB140.2 million (US$20.1 million) from RMB85.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D staff and a rise in testing costs associated with the pipeline products.

General and administrative expenses increased by 29.1% to RMB82.6 million (US$11.9 million) from RMB63.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in professional fees related to improve operation management and business expansion, and personnel-related expenses, offsetting by a decrease in share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 118.3% to RMB62.8 million (US$9.0 million) from RMB28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for self-branded products during the holiday sales and promotional events and growth in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB217.7 million (US$31.3 million), compared with RMB131.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB237.5 million (US$34.1 million), compared with RMB139.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB27.3 million (US$3.9 million), compared with RMB12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB207.2 million (US$29.8 million), compared with RMB126.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation increased to RMB207.2 million (US$29.8 million), compared with RMB122.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.36 (US$0.48) and RMB3.21 (US$0.46), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 46.0% to RMB213.8 million (US$30.7 million) from RMB146.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.46 (US$0.50) and RMB3.31 (US$0.48), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,803.1 million (US$259.0 million), compared with RMB1,441.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 59.4% to RMB5,812.3 million (US$834.9 million) from RMB3,645.3 million for the full year 2018, due to the growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.

Cost of revenues increased by 60.6% to RMB4,344.5 million (US$624.1 million) from RMB2,705.9 million for the full year 2018. The increase was in line with accelerating sales growth of both Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.

Gross profit increased by 56.2% to RMB1,467.7 million (US$210.8 million) from RMB939.5 million for the full year 2018. Gross margin decreased to 25.3% from 25.8% for the full year 2018.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB861.3 million (US$123.7 million) from RMB573.7 million for the full year 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 63.7% to RMB430.8 million (US$61.9 million) from RMB263.2 million for the full year 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses and a rise in testing costs associated with the pipeline products, offsetting by the decrease of share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses increased by 16.1% to RMB248.5 million (US$35.7 million) from RMB214.0 million for the full year 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, professional fees related to improve management operation and business expansion, offsetting by the decrease of share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 88.5% to RMB182.0 million (US$26.1 million) from RMB96.5 million for the full year 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for self-branded products in domestic and overseas market as well as personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB606.5 million (US$87.1 million), compared with RMB365.7 million for the full year 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB652.4 million (US$93.7 million), compared with RMB386.6 million for the full year 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB77.9 million (US$11.2 million), compared with RMB52.0 million for the full year 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB575.2 million (US$82.6 million), compared with RMB340.0 million for the full year 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation improved to RMB572.7 million (US$82.3 million), compared with RMB113.5 million for the full year of 2018, which included the impact of deemed dividend to preferred shareholders.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB9.40 (US$1.35) and RMB8.95 (US$1.29), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 32.8% to RMB630.3 million (US$90.5 million) from RMB474.8 million for the full year 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB10.30 (US$1.48) and RMB9.81 (US$1.41), respectively, compared with RMB8.39 and RMB7.59, respectively, for the full year 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB980.0 million and RMB1,010.0 million, which would represent an increase of approximately 22.6% to 26.3% from RMB799.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2019, Huami shipped 42.3 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation .

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and deemed dividend that we include in net income and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on December 31, 2019, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@huami.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  huami@tpg-ir.com

 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31,


As of December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


1,441,802


1,803,117


259,002

Restricted cash


10,010


874


126

Term deposit


96,969


-


-

Accounts receivable


58,925


188,940


27,140

Amounts due from related parties, current


656,399


1,421,170


204,138

Inventories


484,622


893,806


128,387

Short-term investments


50,482


17,187


2,469

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


58,247


67,358


9,675

Total current assets


2,857,456


4,392,452


630,937








Property, plant and equipment, net


40,042


64,350


9,243

Intangible asset, net


63,722


85,753


12,318

Goodwill


5,930


5,930


852

Long-term investments


208,949


406,099


58,332

Deferred tax assets


75,032


102,649


14,745

Other non-current assets


7,350


8,828


1,268

Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets


-


108,682


15,611

Total assets


3,258,481


5,174,743


743,306

 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31, 


As of December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


1,064,106


1,999,951


287,275

Advance from customers


5,943


44,793


6,434

Amount due to related parties, current


10,695


14,769


2,121

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


213,975


319,450


45,887

Income tax payables


54,037


67,854


9,747

Notes payable


18,936


2,184


314

Bank borrowings


20,000


-


-

Current operating lease liabilities


-


32,799


4,711

Total current liabilities


1,387,692


2,481,800


356,489

Deferred tax liabilities


4,962


5,399


776

Other non-current liabilities


56,249


113,596


16,317

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


-


76,360


10,968

Total liabilities


1,448,903


2,677,155


384,550


 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)









As of December 31,


As of December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Equity







Ordinary shares


151


155


22

Additional paid-in capital


1,373,577


1,478,902


212,431

Accumulated retained earnings


340,046


910,612


130,801

Accumulated other comprehensive income


97,141


111,081


15,956

Total Huami Corporation shareholders' equity


1,810,915


2,500,750


359,210

Non-controlling interests


(1,337)


(3,162)


(454)

Total equity


1,809,578


2,497,588


358,756

Total liabilities and equity


3,258,481


5,174,743


743,306


 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)










For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Revenues


1,224,569


2,111,413


303,286

Cost of revenues


915,574


1,608,288


231,016

Gross profit


308,995


503,125


72,270

Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing


28,753


62,756


9,014

General and administrative


63,929


82,562


11,859

Research and development


85,069


140,153


20,132

Total operating expenses


177,751


285,471


41,005

Operating income


131,244


217,654


31,265

Other income and expenses:







Realized gain from investment


261


1,822


262

Interest income


6,572


10,274


1,476

Other income (expenses), net


(6,536)


7,744


1,112

Gain from fair value change of long-term investment


7,860


-


-

Income before income tax


139,401


237,494


34,115

Income tax expenses


(12,323)


(27,335)


(3,926)

Income before loss from equity method investments


127,078


210,159


30,189

Loss from equity method investments


(1,920)


(3,759)


(540)

Net income


125,158


206,400


29,649

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(794)


(811)


(116)

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation


125,952


207,211


29,765

Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares


-


-


-

Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares


-


-


-

Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares


-


-


-

Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares


-


-


-

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested
restricted shares


3,573


-


-

Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Huami Corporation


122,379


207,211


29,765

Net income per share attributable to ordinary 







shareholders of Huami Corporation







Basic income per ordinary share


0.52


0.84


0.12

Diluted income per ordinary share


0.49


0.80


0.12








Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


2.08


3.36


0.48

ADS – diluted


1.97


3.21


0.46








Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
income per share







Ordinary share – basic


234,818,943


246,929,507


246,929,507

Ordinary share – diluted


248,271,059


258,484,867


258,484,867

 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation


125,952


207,211


29,765

Share-based compensation expenses


20,498


6,549


940

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami 
Corporation


146,450


213,760


30,705

















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
of Huami Corporation


122,379


207,211


29,765

Share-based compensation expenses attributable to
ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation


19,916


6,549


940

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary 
shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]


142,295


213,760


30,705








Adjusted net income per share attributable to 
ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation







Adjusted basic income per ordinary share


0.61


0.87


0.12

Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share


0.57


0.83


0.12








Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal
to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


2.42


3.46


0.50

ADS – diluted


2.30


3.31


0.48








Weighted average number of shares used in 
computing net income per share







Ordinary share – basic


234,818,943


246,929,507


246,929,507

Ordinary share – diluted


248,271,059


258,484,867


258,484,867








Share-based compensation expenses included 
are follows:







Cost of revenues


-


8


1

Selling and marketing


100


641


92

General and administrative


16,452


4,145


595

Research and development


3,946


1,755


252

Total


20,498


6,549


940

 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)










Years Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Revenues


3,645,335


5,812,255


834,878

Cost of revenues


2,705,885


4,344,512


624,050

Gross profit


939,450


1,467,743


210,828

Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing


96,538


181,975


26,139

General and administrative


213,973


248,462


35,689

Research and development


263,220


430,822


61,884

Total operating expenses


573,731


861,259


123,712

Operating income


365,719


606,484


87,116

Other income and expenses:







Realized gain from investment  


261


1,822


262

Interest income


11,595


33,478


4,809

Other income, net


1,178


10,586


1,521

Gain from fair value change of long-term investment


7,860


-


-

Income before income tax


386,613


652,370


93,708

Income tax expenses


(52,036)


(77,887)


(11,188)

Income before loss from equity method investments


334,577


574,483


82,520

Income (Loss) from equity method investments


1,743


(1,112)


(160)

Net income


336,320


573,371


82,360

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(3,726)


(1,825)


(262)

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation


340,046


575,196


82,622

Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares


177


-


-

Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares


368


-


-

Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares


4,049


-


-

Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares


209,752


-


-

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested
restricted shares


12,210


2,450


352

Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Huami Corporation


113,490


572,746


82,270

Net income per share attributable to ordinary 







shareholders of Huami Corporation







Basic income per ordinary share


0.54


2.35


0.34

Diluted income per ordinary share


0.51


2.24


0.32








Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


2.14


9.40


1.35

ADS – diluted


2.03


8.95


1.29








Weighted average number of shares used in computing net
income per share







Ordinary share – basic


211,873,704


243,648,186


243,648,186

Ordinary share – diluted


225,034,650


255,959,172


255,959,172

 

 

HUAMI CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)




Years Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation


340,046


575,196


82,622

Share-based compensation expenses


134,709


55,128


7,918

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami 
Corporation


474,755


630,324


90,540

















Years Ended December 31,



2018


2019



RMB


RMB


US$








Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
of Huami Corporation


113,490


572,746


82,270

Share-based compensation expenses attributable

to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation


120,934


54,893


7,884

Deemed Dividend for Preferred shares


209,752


-


-

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary 
shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]


444,176


627,639


90,154








Adjusted net income per share attributable to 
ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation







Adjusted basic income per ordinary share


2.10


2.58


0.37

Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share


1.90


2.45


0.35








Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal
to 1 ADS)







ADS – basic


8.39


10.30


1.48

ADS – diluted


7.59


9.81


1.41








Weighted average number of shares used in 
computing net income per share







Ordinary share – basic


211,873,704


243,648,186


243,648,186

Ordinary share – diluted


225,034,650


255,959,172


255,959,172








Share-based compensation expenses included 
are follows:







Cost of revenues


414


55


8

Selling and marketing


4,271


3,198


459

General and administrative


87,857


40,684


5,844

Research and development


42,167


11,191


1,607

Total


134,709


55,128


7,918


 

 

