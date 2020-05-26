PLANO, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 17th annual Huawei Analyst Summit, Huawei Technologies USA brought together experts from the GSMA and Royal Holloway, University of London for an informative webinar titled: "Cybersecurity Standards and Testing in Europe." The May 20 webinar, which is now available on demand at RCR Wireless and on YouTube, discussed uniform standards and independent verification, and why these are all necessary for effective risk management. Panelists for the webinar included Andy Purdy, Huawei Technologies USA Chief Security Officer; Bob Xie, Cyber Security Officer of Huawei Western European Region and Director of Cybersecurity Transparency Centre Brussels; Professor Chris Mitchell from Royal Holloway, University of London; and Jon France, Head of Industry Security, GSMA.
Comprehensive, credible, internal and external testing of all network elements is a critical component of effective, trustworthy cyber security. Independent external testing is also essential to certify compliance with industry standards by equipment vendors, network operators, and service providers. In this era of ubiquitous connectivity, everyone who operates within the communications ecosystem has a responsibility to do their part to manage risk. To establish a common baseline across the telecom industry, the GSMA, in collaboration with 3GPP, operators and vendors, developed the Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS).
NESAS provides an industry-wide security assurance framework to drive progress and consistency in security levels across the telecom industry. These requirements have been developed in accordance with vendor processes and cover the lifecycle of a network product to provide baseline security assurance. NESAS is designed to be used alongside other requirements to ensure heightened network security. Establishing uniform standards and best practices helps mitigate cybersecurity risk across the world, especially in underserved or rural areas, and ultimately encourage innovation and development. Prioritizing network testing and consistency will continue to push the telecom industry toward safer and more trustworthy cyber security.
