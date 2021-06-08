PLANO, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 15, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with The Economist, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "Connecting the World: Closing the Digital Divide," to identify and debate critical issues surrounding the lack of broadband access around the world. Panelists include Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA, Elizabeth Stuart, Executive Director of Digital Pathways at University of Oxford, Shamika Sirimanne, Technology and Logistics Director at UNCTAD and Kevin Brown, Principal at EY. The conversation will be moderated by Helen Joyce, Deputy Foreign Editor at The Economist, will begin at 12 p.m. ET on June 15, and can be registered for here.
From health care to manufacturing, and finance to fitness, digital technologies have advanced and transformed every facet of society. Yet roughly, 50% of the global population remains offline. Digital inequality reinforces existing social inequities, excluding disconnected groups and limiting opportunity. While closing this gap is an enormous challenge, both the public and private sectors must work together to accelerate widespread technological change, giving everyone access to affordable and reliable connectivity.
This webinar will discuss how software, hardware and telecommunications companies must collaborate to promote broadband access across the globe. What can stakeholders do to support and develop infrastructure, digital skills training and accelerate innovation? How should global and national level policies and regulations evolve? Which industries stand to benefit, and what must they do now to enable better connectivity? Tune in hear experts answer these questions while exploring how closing the digital divide will boost economic growth and social mobility.
For more information and to register for "Connecting the World: Closing the Digital Divide" visit: https://bit.ly/3c2Occ7
