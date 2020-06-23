TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the close of its $5 million Series A funding round in late April, cybertech company Hub Security today unveiled its next-gen Hardware Security Module (HSM), the first to offer quantum-proof capabilities to enterprises. The new solution includes hardware-embedded support for quantum-resistant algorithms as well as quantum source of randomness –– features designed to protect against the next generation of cyber threats and attacks.
Quantum computing is rapidly advancing. IBM predicted in 2018 that quantum computing would be mainstream by 2023. IDC predicted in 2019 that "25% of the Fortune Global 500 will gain competitive advantage from quantum computing" by 2023. When quantum computing comes of age, today's encryption standards will no longer be secure and any data protected by them will no longer be private. That could usher in a wave of cyberattacks targeting organizations' most sensitive information.
Hub Security's newest HSM will help organizations weather the coming evolution of cyberattacks and threats related to quantum computing. While current industry-standard HSMs are equipped to run quantum computing algorithms, many of them provide these capabilities purely on a software level, making them low-performing and unsuitable for cloud and payment processing and other real-world applications.
"Within five to 10 years, quantum computing will be ubiquitous, and many companies that have heavily invested in cybersecurity will need to toss their current HSMs in exchange for high-performing quantum-proof devices," says Hub Security CTO, Andrey Iaremenko. "It's going to be a stark wake-up call for many industry leaders and enterprise organizations when they realize their investments in cyber protection don't go far enough to secure their company's––and customers'––most sensitive digital assets."
Hub Security's HSM offers high-performance military-grade key management and cryptographic solutions built on FPGAs. Now coupled with its latest quantum-proof release, the company will enable cloud and enterprise industries to safeguard against massive attacks by novel and critical cyber threats.
As a growing number of industries turn to cloud and data storage, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions that can combat the unique threats they face. Hub Security's miniHSM is the first-of-its-kind pocket-sized HSM solution coupled with an ultra-secure HSM-to-HSM communication layer built uniquely for cloud, banking, healthcare, and government enterprises with scalable, air-tight security that can support any cloud-based or digital asset.
Hub Security utilizes military-grade cybersecurity principles for its HSM and handheld miniHSM devices' architecture that is designed for FIPS140-2 Level 4 protection (pending) –– the highest protection level currently available on the market for mobile cryptographic security.
The company's combination of hardware and software solutions includes ultra-secure internal signing and authorization flow with a multi-signature vault, hardware firewall, access control, rules, policy engines and an AI-learning system designed to anticipate unique cyberattacks.
About Hub Security
Hub Security is a top-tier, military-grade provider of HSM and key management solutions for fintech, cloud, and blockchain security. Leveraging military-grade cybersecurity tactics and utilizing cutting-edge innovations, Hub Security has developed a family of products that provide the highest level of enterprise security available on the market today. https://hubsecurity.io/