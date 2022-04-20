HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)

 By HubSpot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter 2022 financial results and its business outlook.

HubSpot First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call 

When: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Conference ID: 67135

Live Call Registration: Dial-in Link 

Webcast: Webcast Link

Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403   

International: +44 204 525 0658

Conference ID: 734602

An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 135,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

