CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company also announced that Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. The Board has appointed Yamini Rangan, HubSpot's current Chief Customer Officer, to succeed him.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $310.8 million, up 53% compared to Q2'20.
    • Subscription revenue was $300.4 million, up 53% compared to Q2'20.
    • Professional services and other revenue was $10.4 million, up 44% compared to Q2'20.

Operating Income (Loss)

  • GAAP operating margin was (5.3%), compared to (6.7%) in Q2'20.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 8.9%, compared to 9.4% in Q2'20.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($16.6) million, compared to ($13.6) million in Q2'20.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $27.5 million, compared to $19.2 million in Q2'20.

Net Income (Loss)

  • GAAP net loss was ($24.6) million, or ($0.53) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($29.4) million, or ($0.67) per basic and diluted share in Q2'20.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $21.6 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.38 per basic and $0.34 per diluted share in Q2'20.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 46.8 million, compared to 44.1 million basic and diluted shares in Q2'20.
  • Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 46.8 million and 50.6 million respectively, compared to 44.1 million and 48.4 million, respectively in Q2'20.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1,297 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • During the second quarter, the company generated $41.4 million of operating cash flow, excluding the $3.2 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes, compared to $15.0 million during Q2'20, which excluded the $48.7 million used for the repayment of our convertible notes.
  • During the second quarter, the company generated $25.6 million of free cash flow, compared to $0.8 million during Q2'20.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

  • Grew total customers to 121,048 at June 30, 2021, up 40% from June 30, 2020.
  • Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,198 during the second quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"We finished out the first half of the year with yet another quarter of strong performance across the business," said Yamini Rangan, Chief Customer Officer at HubSpot. "With the launch of CMS Hub Starter and recent improvements to CMS Hub Professional and Enterprise, we're well-positioned to continue to support our customers through the ongoing trend of digital transformation as more companies have to adapt to doing business online."

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 4, 2021, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 as indicated below.

Third Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $325 million to $327 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $29 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.44. This assumes approximately 50.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,268 million to $1,272 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.67 to $1.69. This assumes approximately 50.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Yamini Rangan to Take Reins September 7, 2021

Brian Halligan will step into the role of Executive Chairman of HubSpot's Board of Directors as of September 7, 2021. Yamini Rangan will succeed Halligan and will step into the CEO role effective September 7, 2021. Rangan will also join HubSpot's Board of Directors at that time. Halligan will work closely with Rangan to ensure a smooth transition.

"As Dharmesh and I have thought about what the next 15 years and beyond look like for HubSpot, it's become clear to us that we have an opportunity to make some important changes now that will set us up for long term success," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "I've also been thinking a lot about how I can have the most impact on HubSpot moving forward, and moving to the Executive Chairman role feels like a natural fit. That transition wouldn't be possible if I weren't incredibly confident in Yamini's ability to lead HubSpot."

"Since the day she arrived, Yamini has made HubSpot better," continued Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot. "From reducing friction for our customers, to leading the company with clarity and empathy, Yamini has proven she is ready to take on the role of CEO to help both HubSpot and our customers grow better. I know I speak for both Brian and I when I say that we're thrilled to have her take on this role and can't wait to work together to lead the company."

"I'm deeply humbled, grateful and excited to take on this new opportunity in partnership with Brian, Dharmesh, and the entire HubSpot team," said Rangan. "It was Brian and Dharmesh's visionary leadership as founders that got us here today, and that leadership will continue to be invaluable as HubSpot grows. I'm excited to continue working together to build innovative products, create a remarkable culture for our employees, and ultimately make HubSpot the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com. 

Conference Call Information

HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and its business outlook. To register for this conference call, please use this dial in registration link or visit HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Participants who wish to register for the conference call webcast please use this link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 6587506. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot's Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter of and full year 2021; and statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the announced leadership transitions; statements regarding expected market trends, future investments, and opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance as a result of COVID-19; our history of losses; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



















June 30,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

338,336





$

378,123



Short-term investments





875,395







873,073



Accounts receivable





117,030







126,433



Deferred commission expense





52,941







44,576



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





42,626







34,716



Total current assets





1,426,328







1,456,921



Long-term investments





83,762







30,697



Property and equipment, net





97,885







101,123



Capitalized software development costs, net





33,513







24,943



Right-of-use assets





257,323







275,893



Deferred commission expense, net of current portion





35,211







28,296



Other assets





25,157







13,893



Intangible assets, net





11,644







10,282



Goodwill





47,789







31,318



Total assets



$

2,018,612





$

1,973,366



Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$

12,178





$

13,540



Accrued compensation costs





51,986







44,054



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





44,744







37,184



Convertible senior notes





64,762







7,837



Operating lease liabilities





31,410







30,020



Deferred revenue





358,830







312,866



Total current liabilities





563,910







445,501



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion





259,696







279,664



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





3,403







3,636



Other long-term liabilities





12,056







10,811



Convertible senior notes, net of current portion





373,863







471,099



Total liabilities





1,212,928







1,210,711



Stockholders' equity:













Common stock





47







46



Additional paid-in capital





1,334,301







1,241,167



Accumulated other comprehensive income





2,228







4,603



Accumulated deficit





(530,892)







(483,161)



Total stockholders' equity





805,684







762,655



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,018,612





$

1,973,366



 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenues:























Subscription

$

300,423





$

196,415





$

570,686





$

387,643



Professional services and other



10,365







7,193







21,467







14,932



Total revenue



310,788







203,608







592,153







402,575



Cost of revenues:























Subscription



51,134







30,400







94,986







60,135



Professional services and other



11,743







8,377







22,625







16,926



Total cost of revenues



62,877







38,777







117,611







77,061



Gross profit



247,911







164,831







474,542







325,514



Operating expenses:























Research and development



72,104







49,372







140,500







95,573



Sales and marketing



157,799







102,600







298,817







204,928



General and administrative



34,610







26,484







66,860







52,741



Total operating expenses



264,513







178,456







506,177







353,242



Loss from operations



(16,602)







(13,625)







(31,635)







(27,728)



Other expense:























Interest income



341







2,135







816







6,192



Interest expense



(7,179)







(16,809)







(16,578)







(22,761)



Other income (expense)



528







(91)







1,188







(1,143)



Total other expense



(6,310)







(14,765)







(14,574)







(17,712)



Loss before income tax expense



(22,912)







(28,390)







(46,209)







(45,440)



Income tax benefit (expense)



(1,660)







(1,011)







(1,522)







(1,677)



Net loss

$

(24,572)





$

(29,401)





$

(47,731)





$

(47,117)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.53)





$

(0.67)





$

(1.02)





$

(1.08)



Weighted average common shares used in

  computing basic and diluted net loss per share:



46,777







44,130







46,603







43,703



 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





2021





2020



Operating Activities:























Net loss



(24,572)





$

(29,401)





$

(47,731)





$

(47,117)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided

   by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization



10,528







8,972







21,736







17,683



Stock-based compensation



43,433







31,374







75,856







58,837



Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes



682







10,493







3,088







10,493



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount



(3,223)







(48,675)







(13,028)







(48,675)



Gain on strategic investments



(1,022)











(1,022)







Benefit from deferred income taxes



(114)







(165)







(1,120)







(422)



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



6,019







5,959







12,512







11,662



Amortization (accretion) of bond discount



1,155







(1,336)







1,670







(3,490)



Unrealized currency translation



329







(597)







280







184



Changes in assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable



(7,531)







(3,850)







8,944







5,930



Prepaid expenses and other assets



(10,409)







(5,313)







(7,694)







(20,420)



Deferred commission expense



(10,097)







(4,314)







(16,402)







(5,837)



Right-of-use assets



8,193







7,675







18,547







13,398



Accounts payable



(5,867)







342







(1,269)







1,837



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



17,962







5,883







15,533







444



Operating lease liabilities



(9,102)







(7,033)







(18,374)







(12,314)



Deferred revenue



21,827







(3,704)







49,365







7,128



Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

  activities



38,191







(33,690)







100,891







(10,679)



Investing Activities:























Purchases of investments



(291,775)







(527,139)







(654,063)







(967,028)



Maturities of investments



219,684







327,127







596,602







710,002



Sale of investments







10,932











10,932



Equity method investment



(792)











(3,100)







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired











(16,810)







Purchases of property and equipment



(6,779)







(8,799)







(10,746)







(19,897)



Capitalization of software development costs



(9,080)







(5,394)







(16,421)







(10,163)



Purchases of strategic investments



(4,352)







(1,000)







(6,202)







(1,000)



Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities



(93,094)







(204,273)







(110,740)







(277,154)



Financing Activities:























Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes, net of issuance costs paid

  of $9.4 million







450,614











450,614



Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022

  Convertible Notes



2







362,492







725







362,492



Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes







(327,543)











(327,543)



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal



(9,509)







(234,366)







(45,409)







(234,366)



Payments for Capped Call Options related to the 2025 Convertible Notes







(50,600)











(50,600)



Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards



(3,949)







(1,259)







(6,913)







(2,200)



Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans



8,529







8,354







24,868







15,208



Repayments of finance lease obligations







2











(28)



Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing

  activities



(4,927)







207,694







(26,729)







213,577



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



668







1,670







(3,209)







(144)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(59,162)







(28,599)







(39,787)







(74,400)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



400,527







232,714







381,152







278,515



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

341,365





$

204,115





$

341,365





$

204,115



 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin

(in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP operating loss

$

(16,602)



$

(13,625)





$

(31,635)



$

(27,728)



Stock-based compensation



43,433





31,374







75,856





58,837



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



337





899







682





1,798



Acquisition related expenses



372





518







1,567





851



Non-GAAP operating income

$

27,540



$

19,166





$

46,470



$

33,758























GAAP operating margin



(5.3)

%



(6.7)

%





(5.3)

%



(6.9)

%

Non-GAAP operating margin



8.9

%



9.4

%





7.8

%



8.4

%





















 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP net loss

$

(24,572)





(29,401)





$

(47,731)



$

(47,117)



Stock-based compensation



43,433





31,374







75,856





58,837



Amortization of acquired intangibles assets



337





899







682





1,798



Acquisition related expenses



372





518







1,567





851



Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount

  and debt issuance costs



6,019





5,959







12,512





11,662



(Gain on) impairment of strategic investments



(1,022)











(1,022)





250



Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes



682





10,493







3,088





10,493



Loss on equity method investment



83











83







Income tax effects of non-GAAP items



(3,738)





(3,160)







(7,789)





(6,013)



Non-GAAP net income

$

21,594





16,682





$

37,246



$

30,761























Non-GAAP net income per share:



















Basic

$

0.46



$

0.38





$

0.80



$

0.70



Diluted

$

0.43



$

0.34





$

0.74



$

0.64



Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations



















Basic



46,777





44,130







46,603





43,703



Diluted



50,637





48,367







50,537





47,988



 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue 

(in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





COS, Subs-cription



COS, Prof. services & other



R&D



S&M



G&A





COS, Subs-cription



COS, Prof. services & other



R&D



S&M



G&A



GAAP expense

$

51,134



$

11,743



$

72,104



$

157,799



$

34,610





$

30,400



$

8,377



$

49,372



$

102,600



$

26,484



Stock -based compensation



(1,582)





(826)





(15,080)





(18,971)





(6,974)







(1,075)





(628)





(10,111)





(12,868)





(6,692)



Amortization of acquired

  intangible assets



(236)













(101)











(879)













(20)







Acquisition related expenses











(340)









(32)















(327)









(191)



Non-GAAP expense

$

49,316



$

10,917



$

56,684



$

138,727



$

27,604





$

28,446



$

7,749



$

38,934



$

89,712



$

19,601















































GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue



16.5

%



3.8

%



23.2

%



50.8

%



11.1

%





14.9

%



4.1

%



24.2

%



50.4

%



13.0

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue



15.9

%



3.5

%



18.2

%



44.6

%



8.9

%





14.0

%



3.8

%



19.1

%



44.1

%



9.6

%





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021





2020





COS, Subs-cription



COS, Prof. services & other



R&D



S&M



G&A





COS, Subs-cription



COS, Prof. services & other



R&D



S&M



G&A



GAAP expense

$

94,986



$

22,625



$

140,500



$

298,817



$

66,860





$

60,135



$

16,926



$

95,573



$

204,928



$

52,741



Stock -based compensation



(2,892)





(1,523)





(26,565)





(32,600)





(12,276)







(1,974)





(1,234)





(18,819)





(23,684)





(13,126)



Amortization of acquired

  intangible assets



(475)













(207)











(1,759)













(39)







Acquisition related expenses











(684)





(367)





(516)















(657)









(194)



Non-GAAP expense

$

91,619



$

21,102



$

113,251



$

265,643



$

54,068





$

56,402



$

15,692



$

76,097



$

181,205



$

39,421















































GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue



16.0

%



3.8

%



23.7

%



50.5

%



11.3

%





14.9

%



4.2

%



23.7

%



50.9

%



13.1

%

Non-GAAP expense as a

  percentage of revenue



15.5

%



3.6

%



19.1

%



44.9

%



9.1

%





14.0

%



3.9

%



18.9

%



45.0

%



9.8

%

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP subscription margin

(in thousands, except percentages)







Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP subscription margin



$

249,289



$

166,015





$

475,700



$

327,508



Stock -based compensation





1,582





1,075







2,892





1,974



Amortization of acquired intangible assets





236





879







475





1,759



Non-GAAP subscription margin



$

251,107



$

167,969





$

479,067



$

331,241

























GAAP subscription margin percentage





83.0

%



84.5

%





83.4

%



84.5

%

Non-GAAP subscription margin percentage





83.6

%



85.5

%





83.9

%



85.5

%

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow



















(in thousands)















































Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020





2021



2020



GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

  activities



$

38,191



$

(33,690)





$

100,891



$

(10,679)



Purchases of property and equipment





(6,779)





(8,799)







(10,746)





(19,897)



Capitalization of software development costs





(9,080)





(5,394)







(16,421)





(10,163)



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount





3,223





48,675







13,028





48,674



Free cash flow



$

25,555



$

792





$

86,752



$

7,935



 

Reconciliation of operating cash flow

(in thousands)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020

2021



2020



GAAP net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating

  activities



$

38,191



$

(33,690)

$

100,891



$

(10,679)



Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount





3,223





48,675



13,028





48,674



Operating cash flow, excluding repayment of convertible debt



$

41,414



$

14,985

$

113,919



$

37,995



 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating income

(in thousands, except percentages)

























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021





Year Ended

December 31, 2021



GAAP operating income range

($13,401)-($11,401)





($54,066)-($52,066)



Stock-based compensation



39,740







157,720



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



325







1,330



Acquisition related expenses



336







2,016



Non-GAAP operating income range

$27,000-$29,000





$107,000-$109,000



 

Reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share

 (in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021





Year Ended

December 31, 2021



GAAP net loss range

($20,790)-($19,540)





($84,157)-($82,907)



Stock-based compensation



39,740







157,720



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



325







1,330



Acquisition related expenses



336







2,016



Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance

costs



5,970







24,605



Income tax effects of  non-GAAP items

(4,081)-(4,331)





(16,914)-(17,164)



Non-GAAP net income range

$21,500-$22,500





$84,600-$85,600















GAAP net income per basic and diluted share

($0.44)-($0.42)





($1.80)-($1.77)



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$0.42-$0.44





$1.67-$1.69



























Weighted average common shares used in computing GAAP basic and

diluted net loss per share:



46,992







46,856















Weighted average common shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net

loss per share:



50,607







50,516



HubSpot's estimates of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, gain on strategic investment, loss on equity method investment, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, and income tax effects of non-GAAP items assume, among other things, the occurrence of no additional acquisitions, investments or restructurings, and no further revisions to stock-based compensation and related expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. In this release, HubSpot's non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, subscription margin, expense, expense as a percentage of revenue, net income, operating and free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs, plus repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount. We believe information regarding free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of liquidity and available cash and the exclusion of repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount provides a comparable framework for assessing how our business performed when compared to prior periods and also aligns the non-GAAP treatment of our debt discount that is amortized as non-cash interest expense.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management's ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Management may, however, utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount debt issuance costs, loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes, gain or loss on strategic investments, loss on equity method investment, and account for the income tax effects of the exclusion of these non-GAAP items. We believe investors may want to incorporate the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies and between time periods:

A.

Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies and changes in stock price.





B.

Expense for the amortization of acquired intangible assets, excluding backlog acquired intangible assets amortized as contra revenue, is excluded from non-GAAP expense and income measures as HubSpot views amortization of these assets as arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition.  While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a non-cash expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Valuation and subsequent amortization of intangible assets can also be inconsistent in amount and frequency because they can significantly vary based on the timing and size of acquisitions and the inherently subjective nature of the degree to which a purchase price is allocated to intangible assets. We believe that the exclusion of this amortization expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods, for which we have historically excluded amortization expense, and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude acquired intangible asset amortization. It is important to note that although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expense and income measures, revenue generated from such intangibles is included within our non-GAAP income measures. The use of these intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to future periods as well.





C.

Acquisition related expenses, such as transaction costs and retention payments, are expenses that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude these expenses.





D.

In May 2017, the Company issued $400 million of convertible notes due in 2022 with a coupon interest rate of 0.25%.  In June 2020, the Company issued $460 million of convertible notes due in 2025 with a coupon interest rate of 0.375%. The imputed interest rates of the convertible senior notes were approximately 6.87% and 5.71%, respectively. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.







In the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $12.7 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash and in the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company settled $57.2 million of the principal balance of the 2022 Notes in cash. In connection with these settlements, the Company recorded a $0.7 million and $3.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The loss represents the difference between the fair value and carrying value of the debt extinguished. The amount of this charge may be inconsistent in size and varies depending on the timing of the repurchase of debt. In connection with the debt extinguishment, approximately $3.2 million and $13.0 million of the repayment of convertible notes that is attributable to debt discount was classified as cash used in operating activities in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Throughout the remainder of 2021 and until the maturity of the notes that are due in 2022, the Company has repaid, and will continue to repay early conversions of these notes. These activities are not considered reflective of our recurring core business operating results. As such, we believe the exclusion of these expenses and payments provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





E.

Strategic investments consist of non-controlling equity investments in privately held companies. The recognition of gains or losses can vary significantly across periods and we do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities and believe the exclusion of gains or losses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.





F.

We made a contribution to the Black Economic Development Fund (the "investee") managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation and have commitments to make additional capital contributions.  We account for this investment under the equity method of accounting. The proportionate share of our equity method investee's net earnings have been excluded in order to provide a comparable view of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies.  We believe this activity is not reflective of our recurring core business operating results.





G.

The effects of income taxes on non-GAAP items reflect a fixed long-term projected tax rate of 20% to provide better consistency across reporting periods. To determine this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we exclude the impact of other non-GAAP adjustments and take into account other factors such as our current operating structure and existing tax positions in various jurisdictions. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes and material changes in our forecasted geographic earnings mix.

 

