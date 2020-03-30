GERMANTOWN, Md., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced its selection by the U.S. Naval Air Systems (NAVAIR) to provide SATCOM systems integration for the U.S. Coast Guard on its HC-27J aircraft. Under the agreement, Hughes will integrate Beyond Line of Sight (BLoS) systems to strengthen the Coast Guard's missions requiring airborne Communications-on-the-Move (COTM), including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR).
"This new opportunity reflects the trust we have built among our partners and NAVAIR in providing wideband BLoS SATCOM integration and engineering support for the Coast Guard's aircraft," said Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the Defense and Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes. "We look forward to continuing to enhance the U.S. Coast Guard's airborne capabilities in support of their reconnaissance, humanitarian and disaster relief missions."
Under this contract valued at $3.5 million, which follows completion of a 2018 award to Hughes for BLoS system integration, Hughes will integrate components from technology providers CPI Radant and GETSAT Ltd. for installation on HC-27J aircraft— including antennas, modems, and radomes—as well as providing engineering services and technical training for testing and operations. Part of the Coast Guard's medium-range surveillance aircraft fleet, the HC-27J performs numerous maritime missions in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean, such as search-and-rescue, drug/migrant interdiction and disaster response.
For more information about Hughes Defense and Intelligence Systems, visit defense.hughes.com.
About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.
Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.
©2020 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.