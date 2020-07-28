FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGS Wellness is now available on The CBD Store, the world's first online CBD store. HUGS has experience selling their CBD infused wellness products online through their website since their inception. Their CBD-infused beauty products have garnered industry buzz, as the company continues to innovate with natural, botanical formulas.
HUGS says their mission is to bring transparency to the CBD industry, too often known for the hit or miss nature of some CBD products. This is because since the boom in the popularity of CBD products, many companies have rushed to the market without providing adequate testing for the potency of their CBD. This inconsistency can make customers feel disillusioned with the whole experience, especially with the exceptionally high price point attached to some CBD products.
HUGS's ethical business practices may be a big part of what got them to where they are today. Not only does HUGS provide reliable products, with rigorous standards for potency testing, but they have also built caring into the structure of their company by donating a portion of all of their proceeds to 10,000 Beds.
10,000 Beds is a nonprofit that helps match people who are looking for help with addiction recovery with treatment centers who have empty beds, providing scholarship funds to make treatment accessible to everyone. Cost can be a major hurdle for many people struggling with addiction, and by removing the barrier of financial burden, 10,000 Beds helps provide more people with an opportunity for healing.
HUGS likes to say that "recovery" is a theme throughout their company. Recovery through the naturally calming wellness products they create, recovery through their charitable donations, and recovery built into the structure of how HUGS thinks about employee wellness. HUGS has come a long way by listening to the needs and input of their employees, implementing a shorter, more productive work week and work at home options, long before the necessity of social distancing.
Today, selling online is an important component of any company's success, and HUGS has been selling products through their website since they first began. Now as they expand to sites like The CBD Store, their customer reach will continue to grow.
In 2018 alone, sales of CBD and hemp oil products rose by more than 57%, reaching over $230 million in revenue, and the growing trend towards online buying is having a major impact on the market as a whole. With more customers ordering from home, the CBD market is experiencing a boom in online ordering, which is projected to continue over the next five years: by the year 2024, CBD is expected to grow at a rate of more than 30%.
HUGS stands out in the CBD market for their beautifully crafted, care-focused products that combine botanical benefits with scientifically tested, high-quality CBD.
Find their products through their website, and now, for the first time, on The CBD Store, buycbd.co.
