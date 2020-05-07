NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitao Technology Co., Ltd.) (Nasdaq: HHT) (the "Company", "we" or "HHT"), an innovative education service provider, today announced that on May 4 the Company has changed name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. and it has completed the disposition of its legacy ready- mix concreate business. The proceeds from the disposition will be used for strategic business development in education services and technologies.
Management believes that the disposition of the concrete material business is the most sustainable path for its next phase of growth. Upon completion of the disposition and elimination of a large amount of liabilities on its balance sheet, HHT will be able to focus solely on development of our innovative education business more efficiently.
"I am thrilled to start the next chapter of business growth," said Yang Sean Liu, Chief Executive Officer of HHT, "name change to Color Star Technology and completion of deposition of concrete business is the major milestone. Now that we have completed our business transformation to an innovative education provider, we are excited to focus on education services development that will offer differentiated courses to our students in both digital and physical channels."
