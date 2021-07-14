NAPA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union (RCU) announces Tshikashi (Kashi) Moore-Stallworth has joined the team as a human resources leader. In her new role, Moore-Stallworth is responsible for initiatives that help ensure the organization is able to achieve success through its people and make RCU a great place to work. Under her leadership, employees will be supported in their wellness and career growth—something RCU has long been known for.
Moore-Stallworth comes to RCU with more than 20 years of proven success, providing exemplary executive and mid-level coaching, professional mentorship, and sponsorship to diverse groups of business professionals at organizations such as Raytheon Technology, Chevron Corporation, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. She is known for her courageous leadership, championing the highest standards of ethics, empathy, and accountability.
"Our employees are inspired by Kashi's passion for inclusion and making a difference in people's lives," said Kristina Derkos, RCU's senior vice president of people. "With a workforce of over 700 employees serving more than 385,000 RCU members all over Northern California, she's leading initiatives to ensure that the supportive culture that makes RCU special remains part of all we do."
Growing up in the Bay Area, Moore-Stallworth received a bachelor's degree in science at California State Hayward with a minor in human resources management.
"Redwood Credit Union has long been an employer of choice in the North Bay," says Moore-Stallworth. "I'm excited to be working out of the Napa office, on location of what will soon be a large corporate campus, complete with a restaurant and other amenities for employees. RCU makes it easy for me to support our team members in career and life success."
Construction is underway now on RCU's new Napa 100,000 sq-ft facility, which is expected to be complete summer 2022. It will offer space for the credit union to grow, access talent, and provide the business an additional disaster recovery site.
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $6.8 billion in assets and serves more than 385,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.
