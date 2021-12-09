LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence announced today it was selected to join the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to deliver a simplified and more connected technology experience. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions. Humantelligence is the leading global provider of Culture-as-a-Service (CaaS) software.
The news comes ahead of the UKG Connections user event, kicking off December 13 in Las Vegas, where Humantelligence will showcase its new integration with UKG Pro live at Booth 25. The integration is designed to provide employees with deeper insights into their behaviors, motivators, and work energizers and companies companies with the culture analytics needed to build high-performing teams.
"At Humantelligence, we're committed to helping people discover the work that best aligns with who they are –- specifically, with their behaviors, motivators, and ideal work energizers –- allowing employees to show up at work as the best version of themselves," said Juan Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to serve such a large community of UKG customers. We know that when people better understand the ways in which they work best and are more deeply engaged in their work, they can collaborate more effectively with others. At the same time, organizations can improve performance through our culture action platform -- it's a win-win for everyone."
UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM solution for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management to HR service delivery, sentiment analysis, and industry-leading workforce management.
"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we're able to help businesses create more engaging and rewarding workplace experiences for their people."
The partnership underscores Humantelligence's broader vision to empower people and companies with the data needed to make meaningful improvements across all levels of an organization. Insights gained through Humantelligence can help companies recruit and develop teams based on culture -- improving retention and performance. As a global provider of culture intelligence solutions in the areas of individual and team assessment, recruitment, talent development, and employee engagement, Humantelligence serves hundreds of organizations in developing an intentional approach to building culture based on data they can trust.
To learn more about the integration, visit the Humantelligence booth 25 at UKG Connections next week.
Humantelligence (HT) is a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology. In addition to its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, Humantelligence has the most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers. With this data, leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for culture, optimize collaboration, and build engaged, high-performing teams across the organization.
For UKG:
Dan Gouthro
978.947.7310
For Humantelligence:
Victoria Guzzo
708.250.4622
Media Contact
Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, +1 708-250-4622, vic.guzzo@humantelligence.com
SOURCE Humantelligence