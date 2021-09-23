MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology, was named a winner in TalentCulture's second annual HR Technology Awards -- recognizing the company's innovative recruitment, culture management, and team communication and collaboration platform for its ability to solve pressing human resources needs, successfully deliver results, and satisfy customers.
"Humantelligence is one of the coolest softwares we have demo-ed. It's one of the only products that accurately measures culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture, so that companies can actively manage and hire for culture. This technology, coupled with Humantelligence's superior customer service, makes them a stand-out recipient of our 2021 TalentCulture HR Technology Awards," said Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner at TalentCulture.
In addition to its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, Humantelligence has the quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for culture, optimize collaboration, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. By focusing on culture, clients -- including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Bank of the West, BASF, Honda, AFLAC and others -- have improved performance, customer experience, and profitability.
Part of what makes Humantelligence unique in the market is its ability to infuse actionable emotional intelligence data into the daily communication workflows of teams, at just the right moments — within chat, email, and calendar meetings. This EQ Everywhere plug-in integrates with Slack, Gmail, Microsoft Outlook & Teams, Workplace and more and enables better collaboration and more productive teams.
"It's our mission to help organizations build a culture by intention. It's also important to empower employees with the kind of insights and tools that enable more effective collaboration and continuous self development. We know that when people better understand their success factors and are more deeply engaged in their work, they are able to perform better. At the same, organizations can reduce turnover, improve productivity, and strengthen culture -- it's a win-win for everyone and we're honored to be recognized by TalentCulture for this work," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.
Humantelligence was voted a 2021 Top Startup to watch in The Miami Herald's Annual Startup Pitch Competition, South Florida's oldest entrepreneurship challenge, named a Top 100 HR Tech Influencer by Human Resource Executive magazine, and won HR Analytics Solution of the Year from RemoteTech Breakthrough.
Humantelligence was selected by TalentCulture based on a defined grid of requirements that range from demonstrating the ability to successfully deliver on their promise and satisfy end-user needs, to a background analysis of the product and brand. TalentCulture takes a holistic approach that also includes a live interview as well as an online review for each brand and technology.
To learn more about how Humantelligence can help you transform culture and empower your remote or hybrid teams, visit http://www.humantelligence.com.
Since 2010, TalentCulture has been connecting and engaging professionals who want to understand and shape the human aspects of business. TalentCulture is where talent meets culture and allows ideas and workplace energy to flourish. Our passion for innovation, commitment to collaboration, and desire to enhance the workplace shuffle drive our vibrant, open, online community. TalentCulture is a metaphor for the social workplace, where participants share ideas and offer peer support through engaging digital forums, dynamic interest groups, and powerful blog content. For more information about TalentCulture, visit talentculture.com.
Humantelligence accurately measures culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. HT has the quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for culture, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. To learn more, visit humantelligence.com.
Contact:
Victoria Guzzo
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Media Contact
Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, +1 708-250-4622, vic.guzzo@humantelligence.com
SOURCE Humantelligence