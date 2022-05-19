Lighthouse Research & Advisory recognized Humantelligence for solving core business challenges in the Talent Acquisition - Best Culture Building Solution category of this year's HR Tech Awards.
MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology, earned 2022's Best Culture Building Solution award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory. HR Tech Awards is an annual program sponsored by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, recognizing the most innovative software solutions in talent acquisition, talent management & development, and the employee experience.
Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help companies operationalize culture by improving collaboration, driving team performance, hiring for culture, and building inclusion across companies day by day, all in one solution. Noted by judges for its ability to strengthen and enable corporate culture, Humantelligence scored high in three key areas: solving pressing human resources challenges, successfully delivering results, and satisfying customers.
With hundreds of submissions for this year's program, judges were drawn from industry positions, including CXOs, talent leaders, and other business professionals, academia, and other relevant and independent subject matter areas. Criteria for evaluation included customer case studies, differentiation analysis, software and company evaluation, and measurable impact.
"So many measurement tools evaluate candidates and then set that information aside once they begin the job. Humantelligence weaves that information into daily work, driving a culture of inclusion and collaboration that most companies only dream of," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory.
Part of what makes Humantelligence unique is its ability to surface actionable emotional intelligence data into the daily communication workflows of teams, at just the right moments — within chat, email, and calendar meetings. This EQ Everywhere plug-in integrates with Slack, Gmail, Microsoft Outlook & Teams, and others and enables a more inclusive approach to communication so that teams can collaborate and perform better.
"Our mission is to help organizations build a culture by intention. We look to empower employees with the kind of insights that power more effective collaboration and continuous self-development. We know that when people better understand their success factors and are more deeply engaged in their work, they perform better. With this data, companies can reduce turnover through better hires, improve productivity, and strengthen culture. Thank you to Lighthouse Research & Advisor for recognizing our work in this area," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.
Companies using Humantelligence, including Coca Cola, Lyft, Bank of the West, Ashley Homestore, BASF, AFLAC, and hundreds of smaller SMBs, have improved performance, inclusion, culture, and the customer experience. This year, Humantelligence has also been named HR Analytics Solution of the Year, Most Innovative Cloud-Based HR Technology Startup, Top Innovator in HR Technology, and Top HR Tech.
To learn more about how Humantelligence can help you transform culture, visit http://www.humantelligence.com.
About Humantelligence
Humantelligence is the first agile culture management platform to help you operationalize culture. With Humantelligence, you can improve collaboration, drive team performance, hire for culture, and build inclusion across your company day by day, all in one solution. With tools designed to generate more engaging and inclusive daily interactions between employees, Humantelligence helps you build culture and drive productivity across your organization in an easy, scalable way – based on shared understandings.
