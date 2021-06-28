MIAMI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in recruitment technology, won Remote Tech Breakthrough's 2021 HR Analytics Solution of the Year -- recognizing the company's innovative recruitment, culture analytics, and team communication and collaboration technology for its ease of use, quick implementation, and ability to optimize collaboration on the spot for remote and hybrid teams.
Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in 13 technology markets, serves more than 200 brands, and conducts market research and recognition programs in today's most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, AgTech, Mobile/Wireless, Digital Health, FinTech, HR and the Remote Work sector. With 1,600 product submissions from around the globe, this year's awards reflect the world's best technology solutions for remote workers and distributed teams, including team collaboration tools, communication, HR and recruitment.
Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. It has the market's quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. By focusing on culture, clients -- including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Lyft, Bank of the West, Ashley Furniture, AFLAC and others -- have improved performance, customer experience, and profitability.
What sets Humantelligence apart is its ability to leverage emotional intelligence (EQ) data to empower more inclusive communication and effective collaboration. Part of the Humantelligence platform, EQ Everywhere is a simple and impactful plug-in solution designed to infuse actionable emotional intelligence data into the daily workflow of all teams, at just the right moments — within chat, email, and calendar meetings. The plug-in integrates with Slack, Gmail, Facebook Workplace, Microsoft Outlook & Teams, and more and provides users with inline communication profiles for all email recipients or meeting participants -- including communication recommendations and actionable insights around influencing, motivating, and collaborating.
The plug-in is based on Humantelligence's 12-minute psychometric self-assessment -- which uses this data to generate an easy-to-understand communication profile that users can leverage in side-by-side comparisons to better understand differences and how best to communicate with colleagues. As a result, employees engage in higher quality and more meaningful collaboration from wherever they work — this very concept underpinning the plug-in's name, EQ Everywhere.
"The amount of people who work remotely at least once per week has grown by 400% since 2010, and as teams now settle into hybrid work models, effective communication can no longer remain dependent on in-person interactions. We know it's important for human resource and people leaders as well as those charged with implementing a tech stack that better supports these models to empower employees with the kind of tools that enable more effective collaboration. With EQ Everywhere, teams — whether working one-on-one or within and across departments or divisions — can have a deeper understanding of one another, and as a result, work together more effectively than ever before. It's an honor to have our software recognized by Tech Breakthrough," said Humantelligence's CEO, Juan Betancourt.
Last month, Humantelligence was voted a Top Startup to watch in The Miami Herald's Annual Startup Pitch Competition -- South Florida's oldest entrepreneurship challenge -- and named a Top 100 HR Tech Influencer by Human Resource Executive magazine.
The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors. To learn more about how Humantelligence can support your remote and hybrid teams, visit http://www.humantelligence.com.
About Remote Tech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more.
About Humantelligence
Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. HT has the quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization.
Media Contact
Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, +1 708-250-4622, vic.guzzo@humantelligence.com
SOURCE Humantelligence