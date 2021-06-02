MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence CEO, Juan Betancourt, was named to the Human Resource Executive's 2021 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers this past week. HRE's third annual Top 100 HR Tech Influencers span a wide range of fields, including analytics and AI experts; futurists and investors; analysts and consultants; recruiting, talent management and DEI experts; HR practitioners; product leaders and innovators; experts across payroll, wellbeing and benefits; and other business leaders and HR experts.
Alongside HR tech thought leaders Josh Bersin, Adam Grant, Laurie Ruettimann, Marcus Buckingham, Tim Sackett, Trish McFarlane and others, Betancourt was recognized for his deep knowledge, bold ideas and broad influence in HR and, especially, HR technology for the future of work and remote work. Juan leads Miami-based culture and talent intelligence start-up, Humantelligence, whose Culture-as-a-Service solution helps organizations accurately measure and manage culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. He also founded Gonza Executive Search and served as a partner for both Korn Ferry International and Heidrick & Struggles — all of which teed up his work for Humantelligence.
Humantelligence, a pioneer in self-assessment, recruitment, and culture management SaaS technology, also recently won second place in The Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, South Florida's oldest entrepreneurship challenge. Recognized for its transformational HR platform, which includes a psychometric-based self-assessment as well as recruitment and culture management modules, Humantelligence received some of the highest marks, among the more than 500 start-ups that applied, for its unique ability to help companies of all sizes measure, manage and hire for culture – which leads to better performance.
Humantelligence has developed the only cloud-based culture management platform that can accurately measure a team or entire organizational culture in less than a week. It is the only platform that produces a data-driven CEO dashboard in order to see an organization's culture identity and gain insights into performance and leadership challenges. The platform uses AI and a psychometric-based assessment to evaluate the 28 most important traits in individuals, so leaders have insight into the dominant behaviors, motivators, and work energizers for a team. With this data, a company can measure its current culture, set and align a target culture to its strategic goals, and hire or make changes to fill gaps — team by team as well as by division, function and even up to the C-suite level view.
As a result, companies using Humantelligence have been able to streamline recruitment inefficiencies by up to 80%, reduce turnover costs by 20%, eliminate subjectivity and bias, and build more engaged and diverse teams.
"I'm honored to be recognized by Human Resource Executive. However, this is a real tribute to everything the HT team does to deliver transformational HR software and amazing support to our clients. It takes a village — I'm just the lucky one who gets mentioned. As a team, we work hard to better align companies and employees and help those companies more easily transform for the future of work. With our technology, organizations measure the behaviors, motivators, and work styles of employees in just 12 minutes. Ultimately, you can leverage these insights to gain a more holistic view of your organization's or team's identity and make the kind of changes that transform culture and drive growth," said Humantelligence's CEO Juan Betancourt.
As a global provider of CaaS (Culture-as-a-Service) solutions in the areas of individual and team assessment, recruitment, learning & development, and employee engagement, Humantelligence serves hundreds of organizations in developing an intentional approach to building culture based on data they can trust — including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, BASF, Honda, Ashley Furniture, Lyft, Merck, Bank of the West, and King's Hawaiian.
Those on the 2021 HRE's list consistently make an impact online and off with their work in HR technology—from writing and research to speaking, developing and innovating products, transforming HR departments, starting crucial conversations in the HR tech marketplace and more. They are all helping organizations solve HR pain points by delivering tools, implementing strategy, making connections and sharing knowledge. Each Influencer has been vetted by a group of peers, led by editors at Human Resource Executive® and organizers of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, and has been recognized for his or her leadership and contributions to the industry. To read more, visit http://www.hrexecutive.com.
About Humantelligence
Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture at the team and organizational levels. HT has the quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. For a free consultation, visit http://www.humantelligence.com.
