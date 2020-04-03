LAGOS, Nigeria, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMBL® - A U.S.-based, mobile financial services provider, and One Kiosk® – a Nigeria fintech specializing in local merchant ordering and deliveries, will be teaming up to pilot the HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL Point-of-Sale (POS) and HUMBL Hubs® delivery network, for contactless delivery of local goods and services such as groceries, restaurants and pharmaceuticals.
One Kiosk® pairs local merchants with online ordering and delivery services, often within 1-2 kilometers of one another, enhancing local African economies through global technology, fair wage youth job opportunities and a local supply chain. One Kiosk® currently delivers across a network of over 40,000 local merchants in Nigeria.
"Particularly with COVID-19 – we're seeing a boom here in Nigeria around online ordering, delivery platform and in-home service requests," said Adeshina Adewumi, CEO of One Kiosk®. "With One Kiosk®, we can turn any local retailer into a HUMBL Hubs® online merchant, and that's a powerful economic driver in any community," said Adewumi.
"HUMBL® is proud to be putting our mobile technology solutions to work in Africa with One Kiosk®," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL®. "We know local customers want delivery-as-a-service, but the margin economics of that business are challenging. Local merchants can't all build their own mobile apps, logistics, payment and delivery networks – HUMBL® helps them get in the game against big box competitors."
HUMBL® will be teaming up with One Kiosk to deliver end-to-end HUMBL Hubs® Mobile ordering, payments, tipping, rating and reviews to boost customer relationship management (CRM) – along with contactless "1-Hour Click and Receive" delivery programs from driver-to-doorstep in the African corridor.
About HUMBL®
HUMBL® is a Mobile, Financial Services company with a growing presence in India, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Caribbean, Africa, Middle East and Oceania - comprised of former team members from Western Union, MoneyGram, Rapyd, American Express, IBM, EPSON, Nokia and Walmart.
The company product lineup includes the HUMBL Mobile App, HUMBL Mobile Pay, HUMBL POS Tablets and HUMBL Hubs® agent locations delivering mobile financial services for customers, merchants and agents.
About One Kiosk®
One Kiosk® - Africa, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, is redefining e-commerce retail market by improving efficiencies and using technology to ensure delivery within 20-59 minutes of local items such as groceries, produce, retail items and more. One Kiosk® employs local youth and connects small business to local customers across a network of over 40,000 customers, merchants and agents. The company was the winner of the Sterling Bank "Pitch Nigeria Program" and has been recognized by International Finance (IFC) "100 Africa Startups."
WEBSITE: www.humbl.io
CONTACT: Michele@humbl.io