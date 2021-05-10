SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hummingbird was announced as the winner of the 2021 Best of FinXTech Awards' Best Solution for Compliance & Risk. Hummingbird's win reflects a best-in-class assessment process that includes actual results and feedback from financial institution partners.
Hummingbird focuses on leveraging technology to create more efficient compliance programs. Their team includes former regulators, heads of compliance for both fintechs and global scale banks, policy makers, and the author of the American Bankers Association's Guide to Regulatory Compliance.
"We're honored to be recognized by FinXTech as the leading compliance and risk solution," said Matt Van Buskirk, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Hummingbird. "Our goal has always been to streamline the reporting process for our clients. It's clear that firms of all sizes need modern compliance support and we're excited to continue growing our capabilities to reach more customers."
"Helping companies navigate compliance and risk through unique solutions has always been at the heart of our mission," said Joe Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Hummingbird. "We want to create compliance tools that work for everyone and we're excited to keep building our capabilities to fight financial crime."
The Best of FinXTech Awards recognize financial technology solutions within Bank Director's FinXTech Connect platform that best help companies grow revenues, create efficiencies or reduce risk. FinXTech Connect helps financial institutions better understand fintech and find technology partners to solve their problems.
"Through our extensive vetting process, we learned that Hummingbird helped bank clients save time filing SARs, which enabled high transaction volume, while easing workflow and case management," said Emily McCormick, vice president of research at Bank Director. "We are pleased to congratulate Hummingbird on earning the title of Best Solution for Compliance & Risk in the 2021 Best of FinXTech Awards."
About Hummingbird
Hummingbird is designed to enhance anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing investigations. It reduces cumbersome paperwork, provides insightful analytics, and enables collaboration for compliance professionals and law enforcement agents. We're on a mission to turn the tables against criminals who pollute our financial system. Modern criminals are sophisticated, tech-savvy, and agile. The tools used to fight financial crimes should be, too. To learn more, please visit hummingbird.co or follow on Twitter @HummingbirdFin and LinkedIn.
About FinXTech
Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.
