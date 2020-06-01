HOUSTON, Texas, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HungerRush™, formerly Revention, has accelerated the development of its leading restaurant management system to focus on what restaurant owners need the most; optimized digital ordering, delivery, and take-out/pickup. The seamless integration between digital ordering and delivery features added to the company's 20-year track record as a leading order management provider, quickly and easily moves restaurants into the new digital age.
"As we all adapt to the new normal during and after this health crisis, it's exactly this technology that's going to help restaurants compete for orders like never before," said Perry Turbes, CEO of HungerRush. "HungerRush is committed to continuous innovation as we have seen digital ordering and delivery become a major slice of a restaurant's business and anticipate that these channels will continue to grow exponentially."
HungerRush is a fully integrated restaurant management system that lets the restaurant own the relationship with their customer. It creates guest experiences that drive repeat business, makes customer data accessible that can be analyzed and put into action, and creates operational efficiencies that increase profit margins. All in an easy-to-use and highly configurable system that includes digital ordering, loyalty and rewards, delivery management and support, takeout and curbside communications, no contact capabilities, and reporting and management HUB.
"HungerRush helps restaurants market like a powerhouse," said Francois Wolf, CMO of HungerRush. "In an industry where there's a ton of options and loyalty is hard to get, restauranteurs can now become more competitive with tools to engage customers, create awesome guest experiences, and drive repeat business."
New Integrated Features
The HungerRush restaurant management system has added new features for digital ordering, takeout/pickup, and delivery:
- Introducing HungerRush Drive which provides visibility for restaurant owners to track drivers progress, increase efficiency and throughput, and save on labor cost
- No-contact delivery capabilities for customers
- Message notification to expedite curbside pick-up
- Third-party order and delivery services integration with DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats, and hundreds more
What Restaurants Are Saying About HungerRush Restaurant Management System
"Thanks to having 5,000 loyalty program customers stored in the HungerRush point-of-sale database, we were able to quickly communicate the new curbside pickup and no-contact delivery options. Getting the word out through email and Facebook has increased our business by 75%." Mike and Vicki Nelson, Little Pop's NY Pizzeria
"Our average ticket size is also much higher with online orders, averaging $48 while orders placed by phone were typically in the $28 to $30 range. It's a sizeable jump. We thought some of our call-in business would transfer to online but adding online ordering capability just added more sales. We had to rebuild the layout of our kitchen to avoid bottlenecks and improve the flow just to keep up with the additional orders." Rick Smith, Hometown Pizza
"Once I switched to HungerRush, I saw a 30% increase in sales. This allowed me to open a second location. There was no question if I was going to go with it for my second location. The online ordering platform, HungerRush, is fantastic! My customers love it! I always receive five-star ratings from HungerRush surveys. I would definitely say that switching was a great investment." Douglas Hunter, Heady's Pizza
About HungerRush™ LLC
HungerRush helps restaurants compete in the toughest business on earth. There are a ton of options. Loyalty is hard to get. And preferences are changing fast. Our integrated restaurant management system helps you master operational efficiency, create awesome guest experiences with ease, and squeeze customer data for every last drop of insight. All so you can focus on doing what you love: serving great food. For more information visit https://hungerrush.com