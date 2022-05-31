Immersive entertainment company launches new attraction, Hunt A Killer: Investigate LIVE
SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunt A Killer is taking its expertise in storytelling into live, location-based events. The company, known for its popular mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed games, is breaking out of its box and has announced an all new murder mystery experience where attendees investigate an immersive and realistic crime scene in person. Opening in the San Francisco Bay Area at the Stonestown Galleria, Hunt A Killer: Investigate LIVE begins on July 29th for a limited time only. Tickets and additional information are available at https://www.huntakiller.com/investigate-live.
"We're excited to share this unique live experience in San Francisco with mystery fans, providing our detectives with new and intriguing cases to solve in person," said Keith Tralins, Chief Product Officer at Hunt A Killer. "We always strive to provide thrilling immersive experiences for our customers and this event will take things to a whole new level."
Hunt A Killer has created two exclusive, never before seen cases that will have players take on the role of a private detective as they explore meticulously crafted crime scenes, realistic locations, and suspect testimonies. The two experiences presented at Hunt A Killer: Investigate LIVE are titled, Dark Vegas and Gritty Diner. With Dark Vegas, it will be up to attendees to solve the murder of an up-and-coming Vegas showgirl who is found dead in her dingy Las Vegas weekly-rental apartment. In Gritty Diner, attendees will have to solve the case of a beloved diner owner who is found dead in his greasy spoon establishment.
With both stories, attendees will begin in the police station where they are asked to provide detective work for the lead investigator. From there, they will visit crime scenes where they can investigate at their own pace and examine official information back at the police station. Attendees will conduct their investigation and find out if they solved the case, or let a guilty suspect avoid justice.
Hunt A Killer: Investigate LIVE will feature an onsite store where attendees can purchase new Hunt A Killer experiences that will be at retail for the first time. This includes their YA novel published by Scholastic titled, Perfect Score, a new mystery jigsaw puzzle titled, Whodonut?, and a new premium box experience releasing in June titled, Dead on the Vine.
Tickets for the event can also be found at https://www.showclix.com/event/hunt-a-killer-investigate-live, and for more information on Hunt A Killer, please visit http://www.huntakiller.com.
Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown to a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.
