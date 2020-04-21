ORADELL, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is launching its annual Reading Adventure, a reading program designed to activate the love of reading and to engage students in stories and imagination outside the classroom. Huntington's Reading Adventure has traditionally run during the summer months, but in response to the current pandemic, this year's program will begin on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with the first "Reading Live" segment on Huntington's YouTube channel. Reading Adventure gives students the opportunity to read with our fun and interactive activities featuring a variety of online resources to enrich the adventure; and, for the first time, Huntington invites all students to participate -- whether or not the student is enrolled in a Huntington Learning Center program.
"Huntington's summer Reading Adventure is one of our favorite annual programs and we seized the opportunity to invite students to participate before this school year is officially out. Now, more than ever, it is important to engage students with fun academic adventures," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center. "With the high rate of learning loss occurring because of the negative impact of the pandemic, there is a new term, 'COVID-19 Slide,' and we are here to stop the slide. It is critical for students to stay engaged in learning. Reading Adventure is one way to help students; of course, students need to practice all academic skills, not just reading, throughout the year to succeed."
This year's Reading Adventure theme is "Anywhere You Want to Go!" and invites participants to read books from extensive recommended reading lists that will expand their imaginations and help build a love of reading. Students will receive a "reading passport" to fill with stamps as they're whisked away to outer space, around the world and to different time periods.
Huntington has expanded its Reading Adventure program to feature additional online resources including "Reading Live," weekly 30-minute reading sessions targeted to specific age groups. Monday's "Reading Live" will focus on stories for students in grades K-3, Wednesday's "Reading Live" will focus on stories for students in grades 4-5 and Friday's "Reading Live" will be targeted towards students in grades 6-8. These "Reading Live" segments will bring stories to life and give students dedicated story-time. Join us on Huntington Helps YouTube channel starting this Wednesday, April 22, 2020, for the first "Reading Live."
Additionally, readers have the chance to win a gift card each week simply by following #HuntingtonReadingAdventure on social media and posting a quick recap of the book they're reading. Each post will be entered into a random drawing on Friday of each week and a winner will receive the prize.
To join the Reading Adventure, fill out the form at https://huntingtonhelps.com/reading-adventure and you will receive a "reading passport" to keep track of your travels.
About Huntington Learning Center
Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com.
