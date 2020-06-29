SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has announced the availability of its new wall mount outlet - the SMD607C. It is equipped with 6 US sockets, 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port.
For fast charging speeds, the SMD607C is integrated with a USB-C port to deliver a power of up to 18W. Its two USB-A ports share a power output of 5V2.4A, i.e. 12W in total. With smart IC technology, its USB ports can automatically detect devices to deliver optimized and the fastest charging speeds. Meanwhile, with surge protection, it can provide stable and consistent output current that safeguards devices from voltage fluctuations, surges and spikes.
Different from other wall mount outlets, the SMD607C can provide a unique wall-mounting solution for users. Aside from one stabilizing post, there is also a mounting screw on its back, allowing users to mount it to the wall without falling off. It is portable with compact design, even a little shorter than the iPhone 7 Plus, which makes it very travel-friendly.
In order to ensure product safety, the SMD607C is produced with high-quality materials that users can rely on. Its body case is made of flame-retardant material ABS, an opaque thermoplastic characterized by resistance to heat, chemicals and impact. Its AC sockets are made of integral copper bar, which can significantly improve product conductivity and durability.
It is stylish with a cradle ledge on the top, and has passed ETL and FCC certifications to meet users' picky demands. It will allow users to enjoy their convenient life, since it can be used at home, in the office, hotels, libraries or wherever the users want.
