SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its new LED desk lamp for global use. The lamp is dimmable and eye-protective, which is ideal for working, reading and studying.

The new Huntkey lamp:https://en.huntkey.com/product/led-desk-lamp/

1) Adjustable Brightness and Eye Protection

With a dimmer on the base, the Huntkey LED desk lamp allows the user to adjust brightness to suit his or her mood with only a slightly rotation of the dimmer. More importantly, the dimmer is designed with a stepless dimming system so that the user can adjust any brightness as he or she wants.

One of the most important features of a desk lamp is its protecting the users' eyes. It features no blue light that can do harm to eyes. Further implemented with flicker-free and anti-glare technologies, it enables the user to read, study or work for a long time without harm to the eyes.

2) Superior Quality and Simplistic Design

The lamp is built with high-end materials and components. It is super durable with a lifetime up to 30,000 hours, which means that it can last for 18 years based on 4.5 hours per day.

Its design is simplistic and stylish, with a total white and polished appearance, which will be a tasteful addition to homes and offices. It is clean, sleek and modern. It is vertically adjustable with the lamp head 180 degree to give the user perfect lighting angles. For more product information, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/.

Light Source

LED

LED Power

12Watts

Input Voltage

100-240Vac

CCT

4000K

Color

Nature White

CRI

Higher than 80

Flux

750LM

Lifetime

30,000 Hrs

Safety

CE, ETL, CCC

Dimensions

160 x 160 x 420 mm

Weight

875g

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

