NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Little Lehigh At Allentown 10th St Bridge affecting Lehigh County. For the Little Lehigh...including Allentown 10th St Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Lehigh At Allentown 10th St Bridge. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 9.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 3.1 feet and then begin rising early Friday morning. It will then rise again to 3.2 feet Friday morning. It will fall to 3.0 feet and then begin rising late Friday morning then rise again. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Fountain Park begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The Fountain Park pathway floods. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive begins to flood near Lehigh Street. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Fish Hatchery Road is flooded. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water is several feet deep on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Lehigh Street. Businesses are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.9 feet on 08/28/2011. && Fld Observed Forecasts (11 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Little Lehigh Allentown 10th St Bridg 8.0 9.2 Wed 10 pm ED 3.1 MSG MSG &&