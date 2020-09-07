LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, Huobi Global will start a DeFi liquidity campaign at 8:00 UTC.

Huobi Global will kick off with 5,000,000 USDT worth of block chain assets for DeFi Liquidity Mining, and more rounds will be held after with a total 10 million USDT worth of block chain assets. Rewards (all income) generated from DeFi Liquidity Mining will be distributed to all qualified participants who stake HT/ HPT.

The campaign will be available at both website and App.

Stake HT/ HPT and Share The Reward

APP: Login Huobi APP, click the banner "Staking HT to Share the Reward" or "Staking HT to Share the Reward" to participate.

Rules:

Stake Token

Staking Cycle

Minimum Limit for
Individuals

Maximum Limit for
Individuals

Staking Cap In
Total

HT

14 Days (early
termination of the
staking is not
supported)

100 HT

5000 HT

800,000 HT

HPT

100,000 HPT

4 million HPT

80 million HPT

Reward:

The reward will be distributed in CRV gained from mining. However, the actual reward can be affected by the market volatility. 

Note:

1. This is the phase 1 of "HT/HPT Staking to Share DeFi Liquidity Mining Reward" campaign. More phases will be held depending on the response from participants and users.

2. Staked HT will count towards the computation of Prime, FastTrack HT Holdings snapshots, but cannot be used for HT voting or order placement.

3. The content of the announcement and other information on Huobi Global does not suggest investment advices. Huobi will not bear any direct or indirect losses arising from reliance on such information. Huobi does not assume responsibility for guarantees, compensation, etc. for trading or staking. 

Huobi Global
September 6, 2020

Contact: 4000600888, jiahailan@huobi.com

 

