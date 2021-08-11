SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two new resources unveiled today by Hustle will empower nonprofits to jumpstart the integration of text messaging and video messaging into their peer-to-peer fundraising programs.

Available now via Hustle's website, "Leveraging Personalized Text Messaging To Enhance Peer-To-Peer Fundraising" provides valuable guidance on strategies to prosper from the power of texting. (Studies find that more than 95 percent of all text messages are opened, a large multiple of email open rates.)

The white paper suggests five ways in which nonprofits can strengthen their peer-to-peer fundraising efforts such as recruiting past participants, promoting rewards and incentives, coaching team captains and incorporating video.

The report was produced in partnership with the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum, the leading information source for nonprofits seeking to more effectively move supporters to rally their networks to donate money.

Visit https://go.hustle.com/LeveragingP2PforFundraising for a free copy of the white paper.

This valuable guidance and more will be brought to life in a webinar on September 9 sponsored by Hustle.

"The Advantages Of Conversational Text: 5 Actions That Increase Fundraising Engagement" will start by providing listeners with an essential grounding in the effective use of personalized text messaging to enhance peer-to-peer fundraising. Then speakers from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Hustle will share real world examples and answer questions from attendees.

Registration for the one-hour webinar presentation is free. A recording of the session will be available at no charge soon after the live event via http://www.peertopeerforum.com/webinars.

To register for the free webinar on September 9 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ET, please visit https://www.peertopeerforum.com/the-advantages-of-conversational-text-5-actions-that-increase-fundraising-engagement-sponsored/

Media Contact

Bibi Brown, Hustle, 510.435.5682, bibi@hustle.com

Peter Panepento, Turn Two Communications, 202-531-3886, peter@turn-two.co

 

SOURCE Hustle

