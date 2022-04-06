Huston Group LA today announced True Story Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carol Huston of Huston Group LA today announced True Story Realty and its partnership with Side, the multiple award-winning real estate technology company. The alliance will ensure that True Story Realty, a company dedicated to providing stellar, joy-filled service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
The true story about Huston is that she's a successful actress who left the silver screen to become a real estate agent in 1998. She has not only won top producer awards every year since 2014, she consistently sells over asking price, breaking neighborhood records in the process. Huston has an eye for staging and a covetable warehouse to match, and her listings are often featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest magazines. In 2021, her sales topped $26 million.
Huston often says, "It's a true story," before launching into a home's full history, which was the inspiration behind the name. Buying or selling, she and her team are determined that there be no surprises for either party. Yet, for all they know about everything and everyone, they are fiercely protective of their clients' confidentiality. "We believe that helping people buy or sell property is a high calling, and there's no better reward than brightening someone's future — and being a part of their unique story," said Huston. "Our ultimate goal at True Story is to be lifelong advisors, standing by each client's side as we write their story and future together." True Story is headquartered in North Hollywood and serves buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles.
Partnering with Side will ensure True Story Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting True Story Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, True Story Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I love that Side does the behind-the-scenes work to help me build my business," Huston continued. "I've always run my own show, and with Side's support, I've created a company dedicated to the client's highest good and grounded in leadership, kindness, enthusiasm, and joy!"
About True Story Realty
The agents at True Story Realty want their clients' homes to radiate as much warmth and joy as the passion they project onto their business. They take their jobs seriously but also maintain a lighthearted approach to real estate and life in general. These "real estate CSI nerds" uncover the most obscure, interesting, and sometimes hilarious facts of a house, providing clients with a Google-sized knowledge of LA and trustworthy advice as they unlock their true story together. To learn more, visit http://www.truestoryrealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side