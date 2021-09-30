NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the HVAC air filter market is set to grow by USD 3.16 billion from 2021 to 2025 and register a CAGR of 5.70%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The HVAC air filter market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
HVAC Air Filter Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the HVAC air filter market include 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lennox International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- HVAC Air Filter Market size
- HVAC Air Filter Market trends
- HVAC Air Filter Market industry analysis
The increasing number of data centers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the need for regular maintenance of HVAC air filters may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the HVAC air filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Scope of HVAC Air Filter Market Report:
Report coverage
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Incremental Growth
$ 3.16 billion
CAGR
Accelerating at 5.70%
No. of Pages
120
Segmentation
By geography:-
By end-user:-
Drivers
Challenges
HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist HVAC air filter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the HVAC air filter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the HVAC air filter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC air filter market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
