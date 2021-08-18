LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hwy Haul, a cloud-based freight platform that connects produce shippers and carriers, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "B2B Marketplace of the Year" award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.
Hwy Haul is a next-generation digital freight platform for fresh produce that connects growers, distributors, wholesalers and grocery retailers directly with reliable carriers and drivers. The platform transforms the end-to-end value chain into a purely digital experience for everyone involved.
Shippers are able to find instant quotes and book loads in just a few clicks. Enhanced visibility allows for easier tracking, while Hwy Haul's actionable data insights help optimize supply chains, reduce wait times, and lower detention costs.
Carriers save time by receiving notifications on the app while also maximizing income using algorithms that offer the best rates in a lane. The app is highly customizable, allowing carriers to choose their preferred lanes, load types, and expected earnings per mile.
Additional built-in features include instant guaranteed pricing, touchless load booking, real-time location tracking, and live cold-chain monitoring through IOT integration.
"10-14% of produce shipments get rejected, on average due to produce spending so much of its life in the supply chain. Our goal is to deliver freshness to the doorstep, reduce waste during transportation and create a future for sustainable growth - basically, we're looking to transform the way fresh produce is shipped and delivered," said Syed Aman, Co-founder and CEO, Hwy Haul. "Fresh produce is the future of grocery stores and one of the few categories that still drives shoppers to buy in-store. This award from AgTech Breakthrough validates our mission and determination to transform the produce industry."
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Inefficiency in the fresh produce supply chain costs everyone - not just from an economic standpoint but also when it comes to both food waste and sustainability. The produce freight brokerage industry has operated in the same way for years, relying on antiquated logistics practices to get produce from field to table," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "Hwy Haul is dramatically improving this key part of the food and produce system, digitizing every step in the chain while also creating a seamless experience. We couldn't be more thrilled awarding them as our choice this year for 'B2B Marketplace of the Year.'"
About Hwy Haul
Founded in 2018, Hwy Haul combines cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization algorithms to connect loads of fresh produce with carriers across North America, and its customers include an expanding roster of growers, distributors, and retailers, among them Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at: https://www.hwyhaul.com
Before founding Hwy Haul, Syed Aman, CEO, served as the Director of Supply Chain at Walmart, where he was instrumental in laying the foundation of Walmart's online grocery platform. He hails from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT), one of the world's top unicorn-makers. Sharan Grewal, CTO, held various engineering leadership roles at WalmartLabs. Zahed Khan, COO, had a 30-year career in produce and logistics, where he built and exited multiple produce and trucking businesses.
About AgTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.
