BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hybrent, a supply chain management technology company in the non-acute healthcare industry, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Amazon Business. Combining the selection, convenience and value of shopping on Amazon with Hybrent's purchasing software creates a seamless ordering process for healthcare facilities.
Added as a "punchout" in the Hybrent system, Amazon Business' online store can be accessed from inside of Hybrent's procurement platform. With one click, Hybrent customers can make purchases from Amazon Business without leaving the Hybrent ordering system, providing an enhanced customer experience for users.
"Adding Amazon Business as a punchout in Hybrent will make it easier for organizations to purchase the supplies they need quickly and with the appropriate controls in place," said Micah McClelland, President of Hybrent. "This makes Amazon Business one of the most valuable suppliers available within Hybrent."
Hybrent's software provides customers with one portal that offers shopping, order automation, approvals, order tracking & confirmations, e-receive, invoice matching, contract management, AP and clinical integrations and extensive reporting tools. Including the Amazon Business punchout, customers can save time ordering the supplies they need to care for their patients.
"Historically, managing supply spend for non-acute facilities has been a lower priority to patient care," said McClelland. "But healthcare organizations are looking for ways to control their overall costs and supplies are a great place to start. Additionally, staffing has become a huge issue for many healthcare facilities. Automating purchasing processes can alleviate a lot of the stress these organizations are facing right now. Amazon Business is now a key part of this solution for Hybrent customers."
The Amazon Business punchout feature is easily implemented and currently available to all Hybrent users.
About Hybrent
Hybrent healthcare supply chain software transforms how non-acute healthcare organizations manage their spend. Our software automates manual processes by combining cutting edge procurement, inventory management, invoicing and reporting tools into one easy-to-use solution. Our customers include ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), physician clinics, post-acute organizations like long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, managed healthcare organizations, critical access hospitals and integrated delivery networks.
Media Contact
Colleen Hines, Hybrent, +1 (513) 232-4711, colleen@hybrent.com
SOURCE Hybrent