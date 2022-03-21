HARTFORD, Conn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Hybrid Pathways is No. 33 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the most dynamic segment of the Northeast region's economy – its independent small businesses.
Hybrid Pathways is an IT consulting firm specializing in hybrid-cloud environments, focused on security, connectivity, and identity within large, complex organizations. Hybrid Pathways provides the skills and experience, combined with an innovative subscription-based-consulting model, to support the needs of today's enterprises.
"We are happy to share this recognition with our exceptional team. The past two years we have helped companies to address the rapid changes in work-from-home, the rise of supply chain poisoning and ransomware, the need to modernize Identity and Access Management, and the challenges in securing complex hybrid cloud environments. We will continue to innovate and deliver services in a model that is flexible and tailored to our customers' needs." Tom Hazen, Managing Director, Hybrid Pathways
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Hybrid Pathways
Hybrid Pathways helps enterprise companies to connect and protect hybrid cloud environments. Key service areas in 2022 include Identity and Access Management, Zero Trust, DevSecOps, and Automation. Expert consultants architect, engineer, and implement secure hybrid solutions. Experienced in all major cloud platforms and leading technologies, Hybrid Pathways uniquely integrates security and infrastructure best practices in all solutions to improve business outcomes and protect digital assets.
