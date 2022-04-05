Hybrid Theory, the data driven digital services partner specializing in custom audience building for brands and agencies, expands its Global Team by promoting Inês Martins to Global Head of Product and hiring Sean Badlishah as New Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific Region.
LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hybrid Theory, the data driven digital services partner to brands and agencies, today announced the promotion of Inês Martins to Global Head of Product, as the steward of the overall product strategy and innovation roadmap for the company. It also announced the hiring of Sean Badlishah as Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, to lead and grow the team servicing the company's regional clients and drive geographical expansion.
On Martins' promotion, Hybrid Theory's Global CEO, Patrick Johnson, said:" In her new role, Hybrid Theory and its clients will benefit from Ines' instinctive understanding of business dynamics and prescient ability to predict changes in the industry, skills that are imperative to furthering our company's product and technology vision at pace and offer innovation in a rapidly evolving industry landscape."
"I am honoured that Patrick has put his trust in me to be the steward of Hybrid Theory's global product roadmap. My goal is to ensure we remain a successful, innovative, agile, and competitive offering by not only responding to current market needs, but thinking ahead to the next big thing," said Martins. "I look forward to working with Sean and the wider executive team in expanding on the company's global success."
Sean Badlishah brings an illustrious career spanning two decades in the media and advertising industries. After launching his career at Leo Burnett Worldwide in London, he returned to Singapore to hold multidisciplinary roles at some of the most prestigious agencies in the world, including Ogilvy & Mather, M&C Saatchi, 3M, and Y&R. Prior to Hybrid Theory, Badlishah headed up three other successful agencies, the most recent of which was Zoo Group, a boutique strategic creative agency.
"Over the past 20+ years, Sean has amassed a wealth of experience in the marketing and creative industries and has an innate understanding of what a client needs," commented Patrick Johnson, Global CEO of Hybrid Theory. "Having worked in both the agency and in-house worlds, Sean will be instrumental in driving the company's vision of establishing itself as the innovative alternative in AdTech. From our base in Singapore, he will lead the growth of our APAC client base to new territories, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand."
Badlishah said: "I have ambitious plans for Hybrid Theory in Asia Pacific and look forward to the challenge of growing and fast expanding its footprint. I spent many years in the Creative industry and believe that the learnings I gleaned in that space, coupled with Hybrid Theory's audience discovery and data insights capabilities make for a powerful and unique combination in APAC, one that the region is craving for, and I look forward to exploring further with both our agency and brand clients."
About Hybrid Theory:
Hybrid Theory is a data-driven digital services partner to brands and agencies, known for its unique capabilities in building real-time, in-market audiences, coupled with flexible advice, hands-on support, and independently managed digital media execution. Our technology delivers a hybrid approach that connects data intelligence with human nuance, understanding, and creativity, to power smarter advertising across the full customer journey.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, Hybrid Theory has hubs in New York and Singapore, with satellite offices in six other markets. Clients include Dell, Geico, Croc's, and OQ. Hybrid Theory holds several international industry awards for its work and unique user-centric, holistic approach to audience discovery, including Programmatic Power Players 2021, Digiday Europe Best Use of Audience Insights 2021, and MarTech APAC Top 10 Ad Management 2022.
Media Contact
Lucian Sicard, Wise Collective, 8434290927, lucian@wisecollective.co
SOURCE Hybrid Theory