NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Elevators Market by Type (Hole-less hydraulic elevators, Holed hydraulic elevators, and Roped hydraulic elevators) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the hydraulic elevators market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 620.9 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The installation cost of hydraulic elevators is lower than that of traction elevators and lower maintenance cost and higher safety are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increase in preference for substitute products will challenge market growth.
The hydraulic elevators market report is segmented by Type (Hole-less hydraulic elevators, Holed hydraulic elevators, and Roped hydraulic elevators) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, India, Germany, and the UK are the key market for hydraulic elevators in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Advance Lifts Inc.
- Bonsdag Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Bucher Industries AG
- CIRCOR International Inc.
- Custom Elevator Manufacturing Inc.
- Delta Elevator Co. Ltd.
- GMV Polska Sp. z o.o.
- Kleeman Hellas S.A.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Mahe Lifts
- Modern Elevator Innovations
- Morris Vermaport Ltd.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- PFlow Industries Inc.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- Schumacher Elevator Co.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Vantage Elevator Solutions
- VRS Elevators Pvt. Ltd.
- Waupaca Elevator Co.
Hydraulic Elevators Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 620.9 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.35
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advance Lifts Inc., Bonsdag Industries Pvt. Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, CIRCOR International Inc., Custom Elevator Manufacturing Inc., Delta Elevator Co. Ltd. , GMV Polska Sp. z o.o., Kleeman Hellas S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Mahe Lifts, Modern Elevator Innovations, Morris Vermaport Ltd., Otis Worldwide Corp., PFlow Industries Inc., Schindler Holding Ltd., Schumacher Elevator Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Vantage Elevator Solutions, VRS Elevators Pvt. Ltd. , and Waupaca Elevator Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
