NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic press machine market size is expected to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.62% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The surge in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector is a major factor driving the global hydraulic press machine market share growth. In the automotive industry, fabrication is an important process in the manufacturing of the body and parts for a hydraulic press machine. The market for hydraulic press machines in the automotive sector is expected to be driven by the growing demand for SUVs and commercial vehicles globally. The US, India, Japan, Russia, and China cumulatively accounted for 67.84% of the global SUV sales in 2018. Hydraulic machines are quite versatile since different shapes and sizes of components used in these vehicles can be fabricated using various types of dies. The incorporation of automation mechanisms with hydraulic presses leads to a reduction in labor costs as well as an increase in production. Therefore, such factors will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Hydraulic Press Machine Market: End User Landscape
The hydraulic press machine market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant for revenue generation. The transportation segment includes the automotive, shipping, and railway sectors, wherein, the shipbuilding industry is expected to increase the demand for metal forming manufacturing machines, including hydraulic press brake machines. This will, in turn, drive the overall demand for hydraulic press machines.
Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Geography Landscape
79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydraulic press machine market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth in the general machinery and automotive segments will facilitate the hydraulic press machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Hydraulic Press Machine Market: Vendor Analysis
The hydraulic press machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hydraulic press machine market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd. among others.
- Amino North America Corp.- The company offers a hydraulic press for general purposes, special forming, and hot forming.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Hydraulic Press Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.97
Performing market contribution
APAC at 79%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amino North America Corp., Andritz AG, Asai Corp., Beckwood Press, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., DEES Hydraulic Industrial Co. Ltd., Doerfer Companies, Greenerd Press and Machine Co. Inc., Nantong Metalforming Equipment Co. Ltd., and Yangli Group Corporation Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
