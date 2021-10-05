HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market operations and power settlement software, today announced establishing a partnership with Hydro-Quebec. The new partnership enables complete market participation and functionality for streamlined settlements in seven North American ISOs, including seamless integrations with ETRM systems. Hydro-Quebec recognizes the need for advanced, forward-thinking technology, and will leverage Adapt2's cloud-native platform, with access to the AI-driven data in Adapt2's Tahoe Data Lake, to help optimize multi-market, cross border settlements in the United States and Canada.
"Adapt2 is known and trusted as a leader in multi-market power settlements, says Benoit Labonte, Team Leader of Coordination and Performance at Hydro-Quebec. "With a core focus on energy markets, Adapt2's leading edge technology and A.I. backed data lake provide us with a value proposition that other solutions in the marketplace could not."
Being heavily involved in multiple markets, Hydro-Quebec required a single market integration platform. By selecting Adapt2, Hydro-Quebec will be provided with all settlement, award, invoice, energy accounting, and ISO interfaces needed to make their operations more efficient in the North American energy markets. All operational and market related data will flow through Adapt2 Tahoe, an A.I. enabled data lake, to further enhance Hydro-Quebec's ability to automate processes, perform settlement forensics and manage data.
"With Hydro-Quebec's market participation depth in markets and trading activity, the ability to leverage current technology in a multi-market environment will be a significant advantage," said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. "Adapt2 believes that back-office settlements operations implementation and capabilities have changed and is excited to work with one of Canada's leading energy organizations to automate and streamline their multi-market operations."
Adapt2's proven track record of success helping energy market participants access and utilize market data at the speed of change, will help Hydro-Quebec pass on value to their customers by being able to more accurately and efficiently produce invoice and settlement statements.
To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating cross border and international power and gas market operations, visit https://www.adapt2solutions.com/solutions/ or follow Adapt2 on Linkedin (@Adapt2Solutions) for more information on upcoming energy market operations and management webinars.
About Adapt2 Solutions:
Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive and stable user experience and performance. With over 170 market implementations representing over 2500 market participants, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2solutions.com.
About Hydro-Quebec:
Hydro-Quebec delivers reliable electric power and high-quality services. By developing clean, renewable energy sources, Hydro-Quebec makes a strong contribution to Québec's collective wealth and plays a central role in the emergence of a low-carbon economy. As recognized leaders in hydropower and large transmission systems, Hydro-Quebec exports clean, renewable power and leverage their expertise and innovations within Québec and around the world. For more information about Hydro-Quebec, please visit: http://www.hydroquebec.com
Media Contact
Carla Hartman - Director of Marketing, Adapt2 Solutions, +1 (330) 338-4214, carla.hartman@adapt2solutions.com
SOURCE Adapt2 Solutions