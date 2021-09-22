TITUSVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Bateman, Founder and CEO of GenH2, a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, will be speaking at a groundbreaking H2 View Webinar this Friday, September 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). H2 View is the leading global hydrogen publication, and this event, titled "Hydrogen: Project Perception Change," will be hosted by Rob Cockerill, Global Managing Editor of the industry publication GasWorld. Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry, will join sponsor Green Hydrogen Systems' Kasper Tipsmark and other experts to address the projects that are required to move the hydrogen economy forward, including the perception of Hydrogen – from safety to ease of use.
GenH2, which announced the purchase of its $35 million Global Headquarter Campus earlier this month, is developing technology to allow safe onsite production and storage of clean liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. Led by Bateman, the GenH2 team of former NASA researchers and developers possesses decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy.
During the H2View Webinar, Bateman will explore exactly what is needed to make hydrogen – and more specifically hydrogen fuel cells – a serious energy alternative. At this moment, California is the only state offering significant incentives, but creating a federal program puts nationwide power behind green energy alternatives, including hydrogen.
"The good news is that technology exists for the mass production of hydrogen infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy," said Bateman. "Establishing efficient manufacturing capabilities and repeatable processes to mass produce standard products for hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage, and transfer is essential to facilitate a global shift to carbon free energy."
For more information or to register for the webinar, please visit https://gasworld.tv/31-hydrogen-project-perception-change/.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of clean liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include end-to-end filling station solutions to make clean hydrogen on site with zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
About Cody Bateman
Cody Bateman is CEO and founder of GenH2, an industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. Headquartered in Titusville, Florida, they are focused on the mass production of hydrogen infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. Widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry, Cody leads the GenH2 team of former NASA experts who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions.
About H2 View
H2 View is the leading global hydrogen publication. Through our website, print and digital magazines, webinars, newsletters, and events, we are the go-to source for hydrogen energy news, views and information. Providing a balanced and impartial viewpoint about what's going on in the hydrogen sector, the H2 View team is backed up by an Editorial Advisory Board of key stakeholders in the hydrogen value chain, including two representatives from the Hydrogen Council. Learn more at https://www.h2-view.com.
Media Contact
