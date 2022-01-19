TITUSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a premier provider of hydrogen infrastructure, announced today the company is a sponsor of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex 3K Space Race, an annual event benefitting United Way of Brevard County, on Friday, January 21, 2022. The event will take place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SR 405, Kennedy Space Center, FL US 32899 and take participants through a tour of a historic Rocket Garden featuring nine authentic rockets, the booster stack that graces the entryway to Space Shuttle Atlantis® and Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®.
GenH2, which was founded by former NASA researchers and developers, including its Chief Architect James Fesmire, an inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame, will also have a team of over 20 employees participating in the walk/run.
"We are proud to sponsor the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Space Race and help support the United Way of Brevard County," said Cody Bateman, Founder & CEO of GenH2, who has also worked closely with the Cryogenics Test Lab at Kennedy Center. "With our company's history so closely tied to NASA and the Kennedy Space Center, our team is both excited and honored to participate."
Winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut. After the race, there will be an after-race party serving refreshments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Brevard.
About GenH2
GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure equipment necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production, storage, and distribution of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2's innovative approaches include filling station solutions and servicing systems to make clean hydrogen readily available on-site for a host of end-use applications; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
