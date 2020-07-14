CLEVELAND, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a leading provider of connected healthcare enterprise imaging and content services, has partnered with Life Image, the world's largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. The partnership will improve data and imaging access between healthcare providers and their patients.
The collaboration between Hyland and Life Image draws on each organization's vision to help healthcare institutions deliver the best possible care to their patients. Combining Hyland's enterprise imaging suite, including NilRead enterprise and diagnostic viewer, with Life Image's digital image exchange network bolsters interoperability within the healthcare ecosystem and provides physicians and other hospital staff with essential access to images from any device, anytime.
"Our mission is to deliver a complete view of patients' information to healthcare providers, granting images and content in context and filling the need for an all-encompassing view of data to best understand each patient," said Colleen Sirhal, chief clinical officer at Hyland. "With Life Image's global network of 10,000 clinical endpoints connected to 150,000 U.S. providers, our partnership with Life Image provides a scalable, zero-footprint imaging solution with anytime access in its network to enhance clinical efficiency and quality of care."
"Our strategic partnership with Hyland Healthcare, a market leader developing essential enterprise imaging and information and process management solutions, will promote universal, enterprise-wide access to images and content while broadening our growth strategy," said Matthew A. Michela, president and CEO of Life Image. "We're looking forward to working together to improve access to information and enhance quality of care."
About Hyland Healthcare
Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of enterprise imaging and content services tools, bringing medical images, documents, and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit hylandhealthcare.com.
About Life Image
Life Image is the world's largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices, and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments, and analytics platforms. Life Image is the parent company of Mammosphere, a patient engagement platform that empowers women to take control of their breast health by storing all their breast imaging in one secure, online location.
