FREMONT, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPER by Sanho Corporation, creator of the world's most crowdfunded USB-C hubs, today announce the new lineup of Works With Chromebook HyperDrive USB-C dock, hub, and adapters for enterprise, education, and the home office.
The following 3 models of HyperDrive USB-C dock, hub, and adapters have undergone Google's stringent tests and are certified to work seamlessly with your Chromebook and the HyperDrive USB-C docking station. The USB-C hub supports automatic firmware updates via Chrome OS. The HyperDrive devices are also compatible with Mac and PC.
HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station for Chromebook
Enterprise level USB-C dock with amazing array of I/O for the professional user at work or at home
Features at a glance
- Supports dual 4K 60Hz or triple 4K 30Hz video output
- Triple USB-A 10Gbps and dual USB-C 10Gbps ports
- 85W USB-C Power Delivery to Chromebook
- Kensington Security Slot
- Optional vertical stand and VEGA mount
- Ports: 2 x HDMI 4K60Hz, 2 x DP 4K60Hz, USB-C 4K60Hz 10Gbps, USB-C 10Gbps, USB-C Upstream PD 65W, 3 x USB-A 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Audio Jack, DC 135W
- Dimensions: 210 x 80 x 28mm / 8.27" x 3.15" x 1.1"
- Weight: 272g / 9.6oz / 0.6 lb
- Availability: August 2021
- MSRP: $239.99
HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub for Chromebook
Travel-friendly USB-C hub with all the essential ports needed by the mobile Chromebook user or student
Features at a glance
- Portable USB-C hub based on Google's design
- Turns a single USB-C port into 5 ports: HDMI 4K60Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB-A, and USB-C Power Delivery 60W
- All the essential ports needed for most Chromebook
- Dimensions: 110 x 50.1 x 16.9mm / 4.33" x 1.97" x 0.67"
- Weight: 80g / 2.8 oz / 0.17 lb Availability: August 2021
- MSRP: $79.99
The following is a single 1-port adapter that serve a specialized function
HyperDrive USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter
Connects Chromebook to high speed 2.5 gigabit ethernet network
Availability: August 2021
MSRP: $49.99
About HYPER by Sanho Corporation
Celebrating its 16th year in business, HYPER by Sanho Corporation is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices in Shenzhen, Singapore, and the Netherlands. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories for Enterprise, Education, and the Home Office.
HYPER is guided by its promise of GET MORE™. Delivering more ports, more power, and more connectivity, which in turn delivers more quality time with family and friends, more experiences, and more memories to every HYPER customer around the world.
