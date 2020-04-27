WILLINGTON, Conn., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Medical Passport is pleased to announce that hyper-growth SaaS sales leader Craig Silverman has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his prior role as VP of Sales at DrChrono (2014 – Q1 2020), Silverman helped orchestrate the explosive growth of one of Silicon Valley's hottest health-IT companies from startup to market leader.
With 30 years of experience in building successful sales organizations, Mr. Silverman has a proven process for building high-performance teams that generate exponential revenue growth. With a focus on cultivating deep B2B customer and partner relationships, he has played major roles in three successful IPOs and numerous mergers & acquisitions.
"I loved my time at DrChrono and what we were able to accomplish," said Mr. Silverman. "When the opportunity to become One Medical Passport's CRO presented itself, I couldn't pass it up. What they've created here combined with the clinical acumen of the team and the deep ties to the industry, it's truly amazing. They have a great platform, ambitious plans for growth, and a growing ambulatory surgery market that desperately needs the solutions they have to offer. I'm here to make that happen."
"I'm thrilled to have Craig on our executive leadership team," said Stephen Punzak, MD, CEO of One Medical Passport. "Craig is the exact right person to have joining us at the right time to lead our next phase of growth," Punzak added. "He understands what we are all about: building a unique, cloud-based, end-to-end solution for ambulatory surgery (ASC) that is innovative, intuitive, and involves patients in their own care. As more complex surgeries such as spine and total joint move to the ambulatory setting, our software is helping make that migration possible."
About One Medical Passport: One Medical Passport created the first 100% cloud-based, purpose-built software platform for ambulatory surgery. Its collaborative design allows an ASC facility, patients and surgical office staff to be easily connected in one system throughout the continuum of care, effectively reducing time spent on the phone and creating handwritten documentation by up to 50% or more. With One Medical Passport an ASC gets access to a comprehensive end-to-end platform that delivers online patient registration, surgical office booking, document management, a patient engagement communication toolkit, digital patient tracking, payments and vendor management.