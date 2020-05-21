AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypergiant Industries' Hypergiant Galactic Systems Division announces the launch of their Hyper-Intelligent Vehicle Enhancement (H.I.V.E.) Fleet Operations Platform. This new platform will reduce costs for organizations who currently have significant capital investments in mission management operations.
Recent developments at government and commercial flight operation centers show that COVID has the potential to shut or slow down critical operations that require personnel to work in close proximity on-premises. H.I.V.E. is a unique software offering that empowers maximum telework flexibility while providing AI-driven disaster-response capabilities and autonomous satellite operations for commercial and government entities. H.I.V.E. features a next-gen UI layer that streamlines and distills actionable information for critical decision support, as well as an AI layer that aids in disaster response through predictive tasking of orbital assets by ingesting and correlating external data sources such as FEMA databases, RSS streams, and Twitter feeds.
"This represents an important evolution in mission control software," shared Ben Lamm, CEO of Hypergiant. "Advances in AI/ML and UI/UX can and should be applied to flight-proven ground control platforms and we know this is a vital next step in efforts to democratize access to space."
Hypergiant's artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software development expertise showcased in H.I.V.E. is being used to operate components of their payload mission being flown off the ISS. For the NG13 technical demonstration mission, Hypergiant worked with subject matter experts at Huntsville, Ala. based Dynetics' (recently acquired by Leidos) in the development of the H.I.V.E. capability.
The Hypergiant H.I.V.E. Fleet Operations Platform features:
- AI-Powered satellite command and control
- Rapid actionable insights with an ultra-modern UI/UX
- Autonomous operations for non-manned control
- Predictive health monitoring and diagnosis
- Cloud-based portability on mobile platforms
- Secure data retrieval, analysis, and storage
This allows coordinated and remote operations through a secure, cloud-based environment from a variety of hardware platforms, including mobile and tablet.
"We see great potential in rethinking the design of mission and payload operations software architectures to support both government and commercial space initiatives. Hypergiant's H.I.V.E. is tackling the challenge of improving the human-machine interface using modern design principles and tools, leveraging a cloud architecture to improve flexibility and agility," said Jonathan Pettus, VP, Strategic Cybersecurity, AI and IT of Dynetics. "The opportunity to utilize quickly evolving cloud-based AI tooling on a live satellite mission offers a chance to evaluate broader automation of operations and integration functions. These capabilities are important to our customers and we are happy to provide support to the initial concept validation using HIVE to integrate and operate Hypergiant's NG-13 launched from ISS."
This software is built to reduce the cost of operations, support nominal and safe manned and unmanned spaceflight operations, and decrease training time while increasing productivity for the satellite operators of tomorrow.
About Hypergiant Industries:
Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving humanity's most challenging problems and leading the way in data intelligence as humanity enters the Fourth Industrial Revolution. To accomplish this mission, the company creates emerging AI-driven technologies and develops world-changing commercial products and solutions for Fortune 500 and government clients. As the parent corporation over a roster of divisions, Hypergiant Industries serves verticals that include space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, healthcare, transportation and municipal infrastructure, food and beverage, retail and more. Founded in 2018, the company has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Washington, DC.
About Dynetics:
Dynetics provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 2,300 employee-owners is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.
About Leidos:
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.