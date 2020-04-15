NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscience, the leader in Intelligent Document Processing solutions, today announced that it achieved record results, experiencing over 300% growth year to date. The company also announced the appointment of Francisco Uribe as Vice President of Product, a key step towards its plans to evolve its current offering into a business operating platform that powers automated processes in the enterprise.
"We are excited to see these results and are grateful to our customers and staff for keeping the mission-critical work of document processing running smoothly during these difficult times," said Charlie Newark-French, COO, Hyperscience. "Many of our customers face increased challenges from remote operations, as well as an influx of documents such as refinancing applications, mortgage applications and claims forms that are not part of their normal peak-time cycles. I am amazed at the resilience of the Hyperscience team, helping our customers keep their promises to their own customers, while adjusting to remote work themselves."
Hyperscience also announced the appointment of Francisco Uribe as Vice President of Product. In this role, Francisco will be responsible for scaling the product team and managing the expansion and evolution of the Hyperscience platform. Francisco recently spent more than eight years as Head of the Perception AI team at Google Cloud, where he was responsible for Google's computer vision and AutoML developer platforms.
"Francisco is an astonishingly perfect product leader for Hyperscience," said Peter Brodsky, CEO and Co-Founder, Hyperscience. "Francisco brings more than a decade of expertise in managing product strategy and operations in high volume, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based organizations. We're working on some pretty big things and Francisco is just the visionary leader to help us deliver."
In addition to adding leadership capacity to its ranks, Hyperscience continues to hire and invest in its people. "We continue to see increased demand as our customers struggle to keep their operations running smoothly and are on track to achieve our 2020 goals. We're growing across all departments and offices, but specifically our Product, Design and Engineering groups," added Brodsky. "Hyperscience is known for having top machine learning talent, and we're looking for individuals to join us in our mission to automate office work so that organizations can better serve their customers and constituents. There are very few growth companies who can compete with our culture and benefits, as well as our imagination and innovation."
Those interested in joining Hyperscience in NYC, Sofia or London can learn more at hyperscience.com/careers.
About Hyperscience
Hyperscience is the automation company that enables data to flow within and between the world's leading firms in financial services, insurance, healthcare and government markets, including TD Ameritrade, QBE and Voya Financial, among others. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria and London, UK, Hyperscience has raised over $50M in venture funding to date from leading VCs, including Stripes Group and FirstMark Capital. For more information please visit www.hyperscience.com.
