SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hypersonix is pleased to announce that Rob Neibauer has recently joined as the company's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Retail and Commerce. In his new role, Neibauer will be responsible for helping drive GTM Strategy & Success for Hypersonix's Retail Commerce customers and partners.
"We are excited to welcome Rob to our team," said Prem Kiran, Founder and CEO of Hypersonix. "Rob has a long-standing, successful track record working within the retail commerce enterprise SaaS industry. As a trusted advisor to several Fortune 2000 commerce enterprises throughout his career, Rob brings a deep understanding of the industry, its evolving needs, and the role data and AI brings to the table. Rob has been a true partner to his clients, helping them swiftly traverse their digital transformation journey by identifying key use cases that can help drive short- and long-term growth."
Hypersonix is the leading AI-driven Actionable Intelligence Platform for Commerce. The company's operational intelligence infrastructure for commerce enables decision-makers with rapid visibility, predictive insights, and suggestive actions—leading to actionable decisions and increased business agility.
Rob was formerly Senior Vice President of revenue at Reflektion, which strives to understand the purchase intent of the consumer in real-time and then creates a seamless, intimate, and impactful commerce experience. Prior to that, Rob was Vice President of Sales for GT Nexus, a cloud-based business network and execution platform for global trade and supply chain management, and the Chief Revenue Officer for CalmSea, which focuses on helping retailers build loyal, rewarding relationships with their consumers by providing highly relevant interactions aided by the use of social graph data.
"I am pleased to be joining Hypersonix," Rob said. "As the leading AI-driven actionable intelligence platform, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing needs and challenges of today's retail marketplace. I hope to be able to add my expertise to the incredibly rich knowledge base of the executive team to help accelerate Hypersonix's growth."
About Hypersonix
Leveraging innovations in Auto-Machine Learning, Natural Language Programming (NLP), high-scale real-time data computing, coupled with business & workflow automation, the platform offers a simple, fast "Alexa-like" experience supported by "Jarvix,"—an AI-powered intelligent decisioning agent. Hypersonix today helps several leading brands and clients to drive profitable growth, save money and improve customer engagement.
Founded in 2018 by former executives from SAP, IBM, and PayPal, the company has been featured in the Fast Company, Forbes, Fortune, TechCrunch, and Wall Street Journal. Hypersonix is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
