SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
Fast Company, an industry leading technology & business publication, selected Hypersonix as an honorable mention in the "On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business" category of its 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. This award comes on the heels of Hypersonix's AI technology being successfully deployed at several large and mid-sized consumer commerce enterprises, resulting in revenue and profitability growth. The company was recognized in the award's AI and Data category, which considered "projects that harness the power of data, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to understand the world and empower change."
By delivering advanced visibility, monitoring, and predictive and prescriptive intelligence, Hypersonix enables consumer commerce businesses to pull together and study disparate data signals and their influence on outcomes in real time. This ability leads to actionable insights, resulting in immediate and smart decisions.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world's largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world's cleanest milk.
"We are honored to be recognized by this prestigious publication as contributing a world-changing idea to our society," said Prem Kiran, Founder & CEO, Hypersonix. "Our mission at Hypersonix is to help today's commerce enterprises truly drive revenue growth through what amounts to a comprehensive inter-connected AI system. This system ties to every aspect of their core business, learns from them, monitors them and then recommends timely action."
Todd Michaud, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hypersonix, added, "The success of today's commerce enterprises is defined by how fast and how many high-quality decisions they are able to make to stay ahead of their competition and adapt to the rapidly changing consumer demands. We agree that our technology is world-changing as it enables large to medium enterprises to take advantage of both external and internal data signals,and transform them into successful outcomes. This is powered by Hypersonix's ML-based revenue management capability, which is business-ready, easy to consume using natural language (NLP), and continuously observing and self-learning." The solution has already become an integrated part of several top e-commerce, retail, hospitality, and consumer packaged goods businesses around the globe.
"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
Hypersonix was founded in 2018 by a team of former executives from SAP, PayPal and IBM. Besides being featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, and TechCrunch, Hypersonix was named a 2020 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
Media Contact
Navdeep Raj, Hypersonix, +1 (650) 683-0377, nav@hypersonix.ai
SOURCE Hypersonix