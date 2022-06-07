HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announces the HYTE eclipse HG10 along with the HYTE flow FA12 fans and PCIE40 PCIe 4.0 Riser Cable.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announces the HYTE eclipse HG10 along with the HYTE flow FA12 fans and PCIE40 PCIe 4.0 Riser Cable.
"We are excited to announce the addition of three new products to our offerings. This is just the start, much more to come and we hope everyone supporting us can continue to enjoy this journey with us.", said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE.
HYTE eclipse HG10
The HYTE eclipse HG10 has made its first appearance at this year's CES 2022 where it caught a lot of attention thanks to its unique appearance and features. On the outside the sleek, matte lunar grey finish looks very appealing while the premium vegan leather lining the plush foam headband assures that the eclipse HG10 is comfortable even during extended hours of gameplay. In order to achieve the competition-grade level, the eclipse HG10 wireless gaming headset is equipped with high-capacity, lithium-ion battery, delivering a market-leading 30-hour battery life. Once a low battery level is reached, users can simply connect the included USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable and continue using the eclipse HG10 without interruption.
"We felt a lot of audiophiles were tired of all the cheap feeling and uncomfortable products in this space at this price point, so we developed the Eclipse HG10 as a rock solid no nonsense headset for more than just gamers. We really see it as a product that taps into both the gaming and daily lifestyle.", said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE.
The eclipse HG10 delivers outstanding sound quality for demanding users without the gimmicks. When it comes to recording, the mic puts the emphasis on voice since this is what really matters. The high-quality unidirectional microphone captures the users voice perfectly and Crystal-clear. It can be positioned individually thanks to its flexible cable and can even be detached, when needed.
Mastering the sound output with precision is a core feature and this is covered by the high-fidelity neodymium drivers which are tuned specifically for the human hearing range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.
HYTE flow FA12 3-Pack
A completely new addition to HYTE's portfolio is the flow FA12 case fan which comes in a three-pack bundle. The new luxury high-airflow case fans focus on quiet performance while offering increased airflow. In addition, the Flow FA12 series features a hybrid blade design with an emphasis on both airflow and static pressure, making the fans the best choice for PC cases and coolers. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing ensures quiet and reliable operation for years in any type of installation.
"Built with a solid-body chassis, fluid-dynamic bearings, and oversized hybrid-blades; the HYTE flow FA12 reliably deliver exceedingly silent performance. Bundled in our new retail three-pack they are they highest achieving fans for the money.", said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE.
The flow FA12 features extended-range PWM control of around 300 to 1,500 rpm. In addition to that, the fans are equipped with rubber isolators embedded in all 8 corners, providing vibration reduction and cuts down high pitched sounds that may otherwise be transferred to the chassis.
PCIE40 Riser Cable
The recently announced Y60 ATX PC case is an absolute eye-catcher with its bezel-less, three-part, removable, tempered glass panels and the panoramic view of the components inside it. One of its highlights is the uniquely designed PCI-Express 4.0 riser cable with a canopy that comes in the colors red, black and white.
"Developed to surpass all known standards, the ultra-low latency HYTE Luxury Riser PCIE40 is the highest performance vertical graphics solution on the market." , said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE.
The PCIE40 Riser Cable is available as a standalone product and allows users of other brands' PC cases to add some of the aesthetic cleanliness of Y60 to their own pc build. HYTE's new PCIE40 has been rigorously tested to offer the full PCI Express 4.0 bandwidth and ensure compatibility across a wide range of hardware.
Pricing & Availability
The competition-grade wireless gaming headset eclipse HG10 is expected to be available on June 07, 2022, in the US and Canada, on https://HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $99.99. Customers from Europe can purchase the eclipse HG10 for 109,00€ (MSRP, including VAT) at HYTE's authorized retailers and distributors.
The HYTE flow FA12 3-Pack is available for a starting MSRP of $24.99 June 07, 2022, in the US and Canada, on https://HYTE.com. Customers from Europe can purchase the flow FA12 3-Pack at HYTE's authorized retailers and distributors. The MSRP is 29.95 including VAT.
Customers can order the PCIE40 Riser Cable for $79.99, in the US and Canada, on https://HYTE.com. Customers from Europe can purchase the PCIE40 Riser Cable at HYTE's authorized retailers and distributors. The MSRP is 79.95€ including VAT.
Webpages
For more information on the eclipse HG10, please visit: https://hyte.co/eclipseHG10pr
For more information on the flow FA12 3-Pack, please visit: https://hyte.co/flowFA12pr
For more information on the PCIE40 Riser Cable, please visit: https://hyte.co/PCIE40pr
Video
To watch the eclipse HG10 product video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jYIjX0lz_I
Images
For additional images of the eclipse HG10, please visit: https://hyte.com/content/products/hg10/_HYTE-HG10-media-photos.zip
For additional images of the flow FA12 3-Pack, please visit: https://hyte.com/content/products/flow-fa12/_HYTE-flowFA12-media-photos.zip
For additional images of the PCIE40 Riser Cable, please visit: https://hyte.com/content/products/pcie40/_HYTE-PCIE40-4-0-Riser-Cable-media-photos.zip
About HYTE
HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.
HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.
HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.
Media Contact
Andreas Bunen, iBUYPOWER, (626) 269-5200, andreas.bunen@ibuypower.com
SOURCE iBUYPOWER